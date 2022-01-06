Local News

KWSO COVID-19 UPDATE 1/5/22

Posted on by sue.matters
06
Jan

The Warm Springs community COVID-19 Update for Wednesday (1/5/22) reports 18 new cases of COVID-19 from 90 tests conducted on Tuesday (1/4/22) at the Health and Wellness Center.

At the end of the day Tuesday there were 85 people with active COVID-19 in Warm Springs and 48 close contacts receiving daily monitoring.

Unofficially – there may have been close to 30 more positive test results on Wednesday and the local COVID-19 Response Team will be meeting on Thursday (1/6/22) to discuss strategies for slowing down the spread of COVID-19 in the Warm Springs Community.

 

TESTING

  • 17614 tests have been conducted at the Health & Wellness Center – 1227 Total Positive Cases resulted.
  • 173 positive tests have come from outside facilities
  • 1400 cases of COVID-19 have been recorded in Warm Springs since the Pandemic Began.

1 Warm Springs Person is in the hospital, with COVID-19.

The Warm Springs IHS clinic delayed opening until 10am this morning due to hazardous road conditions.  Orange Tent COVID-19 testing will be open today 1-4pm.

 

VACCINATION

Vaccines are saving lives and they are keeping people out of the hospital.  Vaccinations are the primary way to bring the COVID-19 Pandemic under control.  You can call the Warm Springs Health & Wellness Center during business hours to schedule an appointment for your initial dose, your booster, or to arrange a vaccination for your child.  The number to call is 541-553-2131.

 

PRECAUTIONS

Please continue to take COVID-19 precautions by wearing a face mask and maintaining distance from others and please get vaccinated and make sure you get your booster.

  • Wear a Face Mask in public places.
  • Maintain social distance from other people.
  • Get Vaccinated and Boosted

If you have COVID-19 symptoms, please stay home.  Symptoms may appear 2-14 days after exposure to the virus. People with these symptoms may have COVID-19:

  • Fever or chills
  • Cough
  • Shortness of breath or difficulty breathing
  • Fatigue
  • Muscle or body aches
  • Headache
  • New loss of taste or smell
  • Sore throat
  • Congestion or runny nose
  • Nausea or vomiting
  • Diarrhea

If you have COVID-19 symptoms – or if you have COVID-19

  • Stay Home
  • Avoid Others
  • Don’t go to:
    • the Grocery Store
    • the Casino
    • the Longhouse
    • Work
    • Sporting Events
    • School Activities
    • Birthday Parties
    • Meetings
    • Celebrations
    • Funerals
    • Any Public Areas

 

For up to date information about the Covid-19 Pandemic visit:

OREGON HEALTH AUTHORITY

INDIAN HEALTH SERVICE

US CENTERS FOR DISEASE CONTROL

WORLD HEALTH ORGANIZATION

sue.matters