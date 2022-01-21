Lincoln’s Powwow 2022 Cancelled

The Lincoln’s Powwow Committee announced this week that the annual powwow at the SImnasho Longhouse would be cancelled due to COVID-19. They issued this message:

“Many of us have been looking forward to the return of our powwows. Anticipating the time to visit friends, powwow family from afar, and enjoy a good time of singing and dancing at the 2022 Lincoln’s Powwow.

Unfortunately, there has been an upsurge of positive Covid cases throughout the country. In order to keep our community, visitors, and powwow family safe from exposure, the Lincoln’s Powwow Committee has made a decision to cancel the 2022 powwow in Simnasho OR.

We hope to help slow the upsurge of cases and hope we will be able move forward in 2023.”