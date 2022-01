Due to player and family illnesses the Madras Aquatic Center and Recreational District is postponing basketball practices and games for the next 2 weeks to ensure all kids have a chance to play in as many games as possible.

Youth Basketball practices will resume on Tuesday, January 26, and their first games will be held on Saturday, January 29.

A new schedule will be sent out as soon as they finalize logistics.

If you have questions, please call (541) 475-4253.