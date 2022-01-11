KWSO Calendar for Wed., Jan. 12, 2022

Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs Tribal Offices are closed this week to slow the spread of VID-19. Offices will reopen next Monday January 17th. Essential Operations will continue but all Tribal Facilities will be closed to the Public with limited staffing. There is no Senior meals this week.

The Warm Springs K thru 8 Academy will be closed to students this week. They plan on returning to school on Tuesday January 18th.

For Warm Springs K8 students – Free breakfast and lunch will be provided as a grab and go, or as a drive-through to any child 1-18 years. Meals will be served at the curb next to the bus drop-off area 9-11am the rest of this week.

Indian Head Casino is temporarily closed until further notice due to staffing issues.

Please continue to take COVID-19 precautions by wearing a face mask, maintaining distance from others and getting vaccinated. You can call the Warm Springs Health & Wellness Center during business hours to schedule an appointment for your initial dose, your booster, or to arrange a vaccination for your child. The number to call is 541-553-2131.

COVID-19 Testing at the Health & Wellness Center is in the Orange Tent in the Parking Lot. You can drive through for a test weekdays 8:30am until noon and 1-4pm.

Due to player and family illnesses the Madras Aquatic Center and Recreational District is postponing basketball practices and games for the next 2 weeks to ensure all kids have a chance to play in as many games as possible. Youth Basketball practices will resume on Tuesday, January 26, and their first games will be held on Saturday, January 29. A new schedule will be sent out as soon as they finalize logistics. If you have questions, please call (541) 475-4253.

Tribal Council is not in session this week but they are seeking Tribal Members to apply for positions on the Election Board as an alternate and the Counting Board as a member. Letters of Interest and Resumes need to be turned into Secretary-Treasure/CEO Glendon Smith by next Tuesday, January 18th. You can drop off at the Tribal Admin building or email glendon dot smith at WSTRIBES dot ORG.

The Warm Springs Community Action Team will be offering Tax Aide again this year. You can schedule an appointment for February by calling 541-553-3148. The service will be drop off and pick up so you will need to gather everything needed for your income taxes and then drop it off on your appointment date.

The Warm Springs Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program offers financial assistance with home energy costs, for eligible people. There is currently funding to assist with furnace, wood stove and heat pump repairs. Contact Warm Springs Social Services at 541-553-2590 to learn more.

A new issue of the Spilyay Tymoo comes out today. You can also read the paper online at wsnews dot org. Just click on the archive tab.