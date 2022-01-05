OSU Extension Service – Spotlight on Cabbage!

Oregon State University Extension Service offers recipe, food and preservation tips that you can test out this month. Broaden your palate and learn about new foods and new food preparations!

Cabbage is low cost and available year round. You can find Oregon-grown cabbage at local markets July Through October.

Choose cabbage with leaves that are firm and not wilted. Avoid cabbage with outer leaves or stems that are soft, yellow of brown. You can get all the Cabbage Basics by checking out THIS FOOD HERO ARTICLE.

Something different for a great lunch or dinner might be Coconut Chick Salad. HERE is the recipe card.

In the food preservation department – learn about Kimchi. Kimchi is a flavorful, sour, salty mix of fermented vegetables and seasonings that plays an important role in Korean culture. The history of kimchi dates back thousands of years and the original name, “chimchae”, translates to “salted vegetables.” Read about Kimchi and how it is made by reading This Article.

While on the topic of cabbage – here are some TIPS to make up a small batch of Sauerkraut. And if it doesn’t come out perfect – here is a LIST for Sauerkraut troubleshooting.

Remember – if at first you don’t succeed – try and make some Sauerkraut again!