KWSO Calendar for Thu., Jan. 6, 2022

Please continue to take COVID-19 precautions by wearing a face mask and maintaining distance from others and if you haven’t yet been vaccinated – you should reconsider doing that. Vaccinations are critical in reducing the spread of COVID-19. You can call the Warm Springs Health & Wellness Center during business hours to schedule an appointment for your initial dose, your booster, or to arrange a vaccination for your child. The number to call is 541-553-2131.

COVID-19 Testing at the Health & Wellness Center is in the Orange Tent in the Parking Lot. You can drive through for a test weekdays 8:30am until noon and 1-4pm.

Senior lunch for tomorrow has been cancelled due to the increase of COVID-19 cases. All elders are encouraged to take all COVID-19 safety precautions and if you have COVID-19 symptoms or are not feeling well, please do a COVID-19 test.

Warm Springs Construction continues to install lighting on Sunnyside Drive today. The road will be closed both days from Upper Dry Creek to Tmsh Street.

The Warm Springs Community Pet Food Bank provides free pet food on the second Saturday of each month. However due to weather, this week’s distribution is Postponed to Saturday, January 15th from 10am until noon. You can reserve your pet food by calling or texting (503)319-9838 or email Pet Food Bank at Fences for Fido dot ORG

All Community Wellness fitness classes, basketball practice, personal training, youth activities and senior fitness classes are on a hiatus until further notice with the old Warm Springs Elementary Gym now being used for the Warming Shelter.

The Warm Springs Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program offers financial assistance with home energy costs, for eligible people. There is currently funding to assist with furnace, wood stove and heat pump repairs. Contact Warm Springs Social Services at 541-553-2590 to learn more.

Warm Springs Telecom wants their Sidwalter, Schoolie and Simnasho customers to know that they are having power issues at the Sidwalter tower that provides service to those areas. There is the possibility of a service outage through the weekend.

The Baker Technical Institute is offering and “Intro to Construction Trades” class January 18th thru February 4th. To learn more about the class and how to sign up – call the Warm Springs TERO Office at 541-675-5439.

Applications for the OSU Master Gardener Program in Central Oregon are due by next Monday. There is a fee to participate although partial scholarships are available. Learn more online at EXTENSION dot OREGON STATE dot EDU

Every Kid Sports is a Bend non-profit that supports youth participation in sports by providing assistance for fees. To learn about qualifications and what they offer you can visit their website at Every Kid Sports dot ORG. (https://everykidsports.org/)

Simnasho District Nominations for Tribal Council are tentatively set for Thursday, February 3rd at the Simnasho Longhouse. They plan to have individually packaged meals to be served at 6pm with the meeting to start at 7. These plans depend on the recommendations of the local COVID-19 response team. Tentatively a “meet the candidates” effort will follow nominations at the end of February or early March with the 29th Tribal Council elections to be held at the start of April.

It is Stalking Awareness Month and Warm Springs Victims of Crime Services wants you to know that 1 in 6 women have experienced stalking victimization in their lifetime. The vast majority of stalking victims are stalked by someone they know. 57% of stalkers are current or former intimate partners. Stalking is a crime and victims need to be believed. If you need support call 541-553-2293 during business hours. If you have an emergency situation – call Warm Springs PD dispatch at 541-553-1171 or dial 911.