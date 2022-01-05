KWSO News for Wed., Jan. 5, 2022

There has been a significant increase in the number of positive COVID-19 cases in Warm Springs this past week. Please continue to take COVID-19 precautions by wearing a face mask and maintaining distance from others and please get vaccinated and make sure you get your booster. COVID-19 Testing, at the Health & Wellness Center, is in the Orange Tent in the Parking Lot. You can drive through for a test weekdays 8:30am until noon and 1-4pm.

If you have COVID-19 symptoms, please stay home. Symptoms may appear 2-14 days after exposure to the virus. People with these symptoms may have COVID-19: Fever or chills – Cough – Shortness of breath or difficulty breathing – Fatigue – Muscle or body aches – Headache – New loss of taste or smell – Sore throat – Congestion or runny nose – Nausea or vomiting – Diarrhea

If you have COVID-19 symptoms or if you have COVID-19 – – Stay Home, Avoid Others, & Don’t go anywhere.

Senior lunches for today and Friday have been cancelled due to the increase of COVID-19 cases. All elders are encouraged to take all safety precautions and if you have symptoms or don’t feel well, please get COVID-19 tested.

Oregon education and health officials are saying schools must either pause extracurricular activities or make sure they follow COVID-19 safety protocols. On Monday the Oregon Department of Education and Oregon Health Authority said if schools continue with extracurricular activities, they should expect quote “rapid transmission of COVID-19.” Schools must ensure mitigation safety protocols are in place during extracurricular events just as they are during the school day. Those protocols include using face coverings, frequent handwashing and encouraging vaccination and testing.

WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT TONIGHT For the Northern Oregon Cascades with additional snow accumulations of 9 to 14 inches and winds gusting as high as 35 mph. Snow level will gradually rise to 3000 to 5000 feet this afternoon, and up to 7000 feet tonight. Travel will be challenging at times.

KWSO weather for Central Oregon