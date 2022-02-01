Agency District Tribal Council Nominations 2/3/22

For the AGENCY VOTING DISTRICT there are two ways to nominate someone for 29th Tribal Council Elections:

1) You can do a nomination, in person, at the meeting at the Cottonwood Restaurant on Thursday, February 3, 2022 6-8pm. Masks & Social Distancing are Required.

At the Nomination Meeting – there will be no microphone or discussion and no sitting inside.

Three people will enter at a time (the nominee, the nominator, and the person seconding the nomination)

You will walk through, do the nomination, get a box lunch, and leave.

OR

2) You can fill out an official nomination form and either:

Submit it at the Tribal Administration Building by 5pm on Thursday, February 3, 2022

or

Submit the nomination form during the Agency District Nomination Meeting 6-8pm at the Cottonwood Restaurant at Indian Head Casino on Thursday, February 3, 2022.

You can pick up a hard copy of the form at the Tribal Administration Builing Entrance or you can download a form here: