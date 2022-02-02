KWSO Calendar for Wed., Feb. 2, 2022

The Warm Springs Senior Wellness Program offers meals to Senior Citizens 11am – 1pm on Monday, Wednesday & Friday, for pick up or delivery at the Greeley Heights Community Building. Today’s Menu is Curried Lentil Leek Soup with a Hot Ham and Cheese Sandwich and Fruit.

The Warm Springs Housing Authority COVID-19 Emergency Rental Assistance Program continues to take new applications through this Friday, February 4th. Program participants that have been approved can continue to submit bills for payment; with payments paid out as long as program funds remain available. If you have any questions you can call 541-553-3250 or email era@wsha.us.

Madras White Buffalo girls basketball have home games today vs. Gladstone. Varsity tips off at 7. The limit on spectators is no longer in place, effective today.

The KWSO app makes it easy for you to listen to KWSO on your phone and features the daily community calendar and local news plus more connections to information, opportunities and language lessons. Search “KWSO” in the Apple Store or Google Play.

All Warm Springs Voting Districts will hold meetings for Tribal Council Nominations tomorrow. The meetings will start at 7 at the Simnasho Longhouse for the Simnasho District, at the Old Elementary School Gym for the Seekseequa District. Individually Packaged Meals will be served at 6 and the meetings will all begin at 7pm.

And there is a new location for the Agency District Meeting – at the Cottonwood Restaurant at Indian Head Casino from 6-8pm. The nominations will begin at 6. Three people will enter at a time (the nominee, the nominator, and the person seconding the nomination) You will walk through, do the nomination, get a box lunch, and leave. There will be no microphone or discussion and no sitting inside.

For the Agency District you can also submit a nomination in writing on an official nomination form and either: Submit it at the Tribal Administration Building by 5pm on Thursday or go to the meeting Thursday between 6 and 8 and submit the nomination form there. You can pick up an OFFICIAL NOMINATION FORM at the Tribal Admin Building near the entrance or download it from KWSO dot ORG. Tribal Council Elections are at the start of April.

Warm Springs Vital Stats has posted the District Voting Lists in preparation for the upcoming Tribal Council Election at the start of April. If a tribal member would like to change districts, they can do that in accordance with Ordinance 44. The LISTS are posted in the community as well as on the KWSO website.

The Warm Springs Community Action Team & Warm Springs Housing Authority are hosting their next Financial Education class “Pathways Home: a Native Homeownership Course” starting next Thursday, February 10th. This will be a ZOOM class with 5 sessions on Thursdays 5:30 to 7:30. This course is required for anyone in the Community Action Team’s IDA program for home ownership. To sign up email leah@wscat.org

The application is now live for the Artist Resilience Program, a second round of relief funding for Oregon artists offered by the Oregon Arts Commission in partnership with the Oregon Community Foundation and the James F. and Marion L. Miller Foundation. Awards will generally range from $1,000 to $5,000. Applications are due by 5 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 10. (https://kwso.org/2022/01/artist-relief-program/)

You can vote online for the 2022 Native American Music Awards. Several categories have nominees from the Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs – look for Bigg B, Blue Flamez and Kalliah & BlackWater on the ballot. Voting ends March 31st.

COCC is holding virtual information sessions for its allied health programs on February 3rd and 16th. You need to register to participate. (www.cocc.edu/departments/allied-health)

Please continue to take COVID-19 precautions by wearing a face mask, maintaining distance from others and getting vaccinated. You can call the Warm Springs Health & Wellness Center during business hours to schedule an appointment for a COVID-19 vaccine or booster at 541-553-2131.