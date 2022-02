The Warm Springs Indian Health Service Clinic is hosting and after hours COVID-19 Vaccine Event on Wednesday, February 16, 2022 from 4:30-6:30pm at the Health & Wellness Center.

This is for anyone age 5 and older with all 3 Vaccines Availalble.

You can get your first or second dose of the COVID-19 Vaccine or a Booster dose (for ages 12 and up)

Please call 541-553-2131 to schedule.

Please bring your vaccine card on the day of the event.