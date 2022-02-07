KWSO Calendar for Tue., Feb. 8, 2022

Please continue to take COVID-19 precautions by wearing a face mask, maintaining distance from others and getting vaccinated.

COVID-19 Testing at the Health & Wellness Center is in the Orange Tent in the Parking Lot. You can drive though for a test weekdays 8:30 until 11am and 1-3pm.

The Health & Wellness Center has temporary numbers for folks to use while work to restore phone service is completed:

Medical 541-675-5285

Dental & Optometry 541-777-7482

Pharmacy 541-675-5400

WIC 541-675-5379

Voice message is not available, so if you get no answer then you should call back.

The Warm Springs Community Action Team & Warm Springs Housing Authority are hosting their next Financial Education class “Pathways Home: a Native Homeownership Course” starting this Thursday. It is a ZOOM class with 5 sessions on Thursdays 5:30- to 7:30. This course is required for anyone in the Community Action Team’s IDA program for home ownership. To sign up, email leah@wscat.org.

The 2022 Lincoln’s Powwow in Simnasho has been cancelled. KWSO will be broadcasting recordings from past year’s powwows this weekend – Friday night – Saturday afternoon and evening and Sunday afternoon. Remember you can listen here on 91.9FM, at KWSO.ORG and from the KWSO app.

Warm Springs Recreation is hosting the Sweetheart Sale – Outdoor Market this Friday February 11th from 10am -3pm.

Warm Springs Vital Stats has posted the District Voting Lists in preparation for the upcoming Tribal Council Election at the start of April. If a tribal member would like to change districts, they can do that in accordance with Ordinance 44. The lists are posted in the community as well as on the KWSO website.

You can vote online for the 2022 Native American Music Awards. Several categories have nominees from the Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs – look for Bigg B, Blue Flamez and Kalliah & BlackWater on the ballot. Voting ends March 31st.

A new Anger Management Skills Group is starting up at Warm Springs Behavioral Health on Thursday February 17th at 2:30. This is a group for anyone interested in learning new skills for managing anger. To join the group, go to Behavioral Health on campus by the old elementary school on Thursday afternoon, February 17th at 2:30.

The Warm Springs Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program offers financial assistance with home energy costs for eligible people. There is currently funding to assist with furnace, wood stove and heat pump repairs. Contact Warm Springs Social Services at 541-553-2590 to learn more.