All Warm Springs residents are welcome for a FREE Wellness & Vaccine Clinic on Saturday, February 19th from 9 AM – 1 PM at Warm Springs Fire & Safety. Free dog and cat services include physical exams, vaccinations, parasite, flea, tick prevention, treatment for minor wounds and infections and nail trims! No appointments are needed. For questions, contact Fences For Fido at (402) 416-6505 or info@fencesforfido.org.

Click HERE to see the flyer