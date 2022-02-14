KWSO COVID-19 UPDATE 2/14/22

The Warm Springs community COVID-19 Update for Monday (2/14/22) reports 2 new cases of COVID-19 from 34 tests conducted on Friday (2/11/22) at the Health and Wellness Center. There were 2 positive tests reported by outside facilities and 19 presumptive positives.
There are currently 59 persons with active COVID-19 and 32 close contacts receiving daily monitoring by IHS staff.
3 Warm Springs People are currently hospitalized with COVID-19.
TESTING
- 19950 tests have been conducted at the Health & Wellness Center – 1781 Total Positive Cases resulted.
- 244 positive tests have come from outside facilities
- 2025 cases of COVID-19 have been recorded in Warm Springs since the Pandemic Began.
You can get tested at the Health & Wellness Center weekdays from 8:30-11am and afternoons 1-3pm at the Orange Tent in the Parking Lot
VACCINATION
To be fully immunized for COVID-19 everyone must have:
- 2 doses of the Pfizer or Moderna Vaccine OR 1 does of Johnson & Johnson AND a booster dose
- Boosters may be given at least 5 months after the second Pfizer dose, 6 months after the second Moderna dose or 2 months after a Johnson & Johnson vaccine.
- Those over age 18 can select which vaccine they would like for their booster
- 12 years through 17 years can receive only Pfizer booster
Call the clinic at 541-553-2131 with questions or to schedule a booster vaccine.
The Warm Springs Indian Health Service Clinic is hosting and after hours COVID-19 Vaccine Event on Wednesday, February 16, 2022 from 4:30-6:30pm at the Health & Wellness Center.
- This is for anyone age 5 and older with all 3 Vaccines available.
- You can get your first or second dose of the COVID-19 Vaccine or a Booster dose (for ages 12 and up)
- Please call 541-553-2131 to schedule.
- Please bring your vaccine card on the day of the event.
PRECAUTIONS
If you have COVID-19 symptoms, please stay home. Symptoms may appear 2-14 days after exposure to the virus. People with these symptoms may have COVID-19:
- Fever or chills
- Cough
- Shortness of breath or difficulty breathing
- Fatigue
- Muscle or body aches
- Headache
- New loss of taste or smell
- Sore throat
- Congestion or runny nose
- Nausea or vomiting
- Diarrhea
If you have COVID-19 symptoms – or if you have COVID-19
- Stay Home
- Avoid Others
- Don’t go to:
- the Grocery Store
- the Casino
- the Longhouse
- Work
- Sporting Events
- School Activities
- Birthday Parties
- Meetings
- Celebrations
- Funerals
- Any Public Areas
