KWSO Calendar for Fri., Feb. 11, 2022

Another damaged fiber optic cable was discovered yesterday near the 4 way intersection in Warm Springs where repairs were already taking place. The repairs will take longer as a new cable now needs to be installed. Once that is done then the fiber needs to be spliced to restore connectivity.

Due to the break in the fiber – Warm Springs Tribal Admin is not able to get or make phone calls and there is no alternate number to call.

Tribal email service and the Tribal network is down and because of that there is a delay in getting the Senior Pension Checks Out.

Warm Springs Recreation is hosting the Sweetheart Sale – Outdoor Market today from 10am -3pm. Food Vendors will start the day with breakfast at 7am.

The Warm Springs Senior Wellness Program lunch today is 11am – 1pm for delivery or pick up at the Greeley Heights Community Building. Today’s menu is chicken enchiladas, Spanish rice, salad and a dessert.

Madras White Buffalo girls’ basketball will host Estacada tonight. Varsity tips off at 7. You can listen to the game here on KWSO.

At halftime of the Madras girls’ game, the White Buffalo Senior Wrestlers will be honored. Their district competition is tomorrow.

The 2022 Lincoln’s Powwow in Simnasho has been cancelled for this weekend but KWSO will be broadcasting recordings from past year’s powwows – tonight – tomorrow afternoon – tomorrow night and – and Sunday afternoon. Remember you can listen on 91.9FM, at KWSO.ORG and on the KWSO app.

Please continue to take COVID-19 precautions by wearing a face mask, maintaining distance from others and getting vaccinated.

COVID-19 Testing at the Health & Wellness Center is in the Orange Tent in the Parking Lot. You can drive though for a test weekdays 8:30 until 11am and 1-3pm.

You can order a home test kit to do your own COVID-19 testing. You can sign up to get 4 free tests by going online to USPS.com/testkits.

The Warm Springs Pet Food Bank has been providing about 7500 pounds of food for 200 families on the Warm Springs Reservation each month. At this time they are working on increasing their capacity to serve more families and so for now can only distribute to families who are already signed up.

Warm Springs Behavioral Health offers individual and group counseling plus referrals to detox and residential treatment facilities. Intakes are done daily at 11am. Assessments are by appointment with walk-ins taken on Thursday afternoons.

The Earned Income Tax Credit is a federal and state tax credit for lower income people. Even if you aren’t required to file taxes, you may still qualify for the Earned Income Tax Credit. If you do, you will need to file a federal and state return in order to get the credit. You can see if you’re eligible and more details it on the IRS website.

The Warm Springs Community Action Team is offering Tax Aide again this year. You can schedule an appointment by calling 541-553-3148. The service will be drop off and pick up so you will need to gather everything needed for your income taxes and then drop it off on your appointment date.