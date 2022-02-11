KWSO News for Fri., Feb. 11, 2022

In early February, the three districts of the Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs hosted council nomination meetings for the upcoming Tribal Council elections in April. There were 17 nominees for the Agency district, eight for the Simnasho District and six for the Seekseequa District. Background checks are required for all nominees, followed by certification of Tribal Council. With the voting for the 29th Tribal Council slated for April, once counted and confirmed, the new Council would take office in May. The Agency and Simnasho District each have three council representatives and Seekseequa has two and each representative serves a term of three years. The Vital Statistics department maintains the voter lists for the three districts. If you’d like to change districts, in order for it to be effective, it must be done 60 days prior to any election.

On Track OHSU is inviting Warm Springs Student’s to join them for their “Taking Care of Our Own” visit on Tuesday February 22nd from 9:30am-12pm at the Madras High School Performing Arts Center. It is being considered an “in-school field trip” where you will virtually interact with Native American Health Professionals from Oregon Health and Science University and have the chance to listen and engage with local health professionals live and in person. Lunch is going to be provided by Twisted Teepee and the event will have Special Guests: Darin Smith, Shandee Dixon, Kerri Smith Slingerland and a College Student speaker who is a former MHS Graduate and is working toward a health science degree. If you have any questions you can contact Butch David at the Madras High School or email Gordon Scott at scottgo@ohsu.edu. Come ready to listen, learn and ask questions.

An Indigenous student group is calling for a boycott against the Dutch Bros coffee-chain today. KLCC’s Brian Bull says] it’s over the company founder’s plans for his Grants Pass resort. “Six tribes have written to the governor’s office and the legislature over Travis Boersma [BOARZ-mah]’s plan to put 225 historic horse racing machines – or HHRs – into his Flying Lark resort. Critics says the HHRs will essentially create a private casino, which would siphon millions of dollars from tribes’ casinos and hurt their economies. Choctaw tribal member Ashley Younger heads the University of Oregon’s Native American Student Union. Ashley Younger: “It is supposed to be a right for Natives in Oregon to own and operate casinos and this is supposed to be a privilege that’s not extended past those reservations and past those tribes.” Dutch Bros did not comment for this story. A spokesperson for the Flying Lark told Willamette Week that the HHRs would not create a casino. The Oregon Racing Commission is reviewing Boersma’s application for the machines. I’m Brian Bull reporting in Eugene.”

As the New Year begins, the Internal Revenue Service reminds taxpayers to protect their personal and financial information throughout the year and watch out for IRS impersonation scams, along with other schemes, that try to trick people out of their hard-earned money. These schemes can involve text message scams, e-mail schemes and phone scams. This tax season, the IRS also warns people to watch out for signs of potential unemployment fraud. “With filing season underway, this is a prime period for identity thieves to hit people with realistic-looking emails and texts about their tax returns and refunds,” said IRS Commissioner Chuck Rettig. “Watching out for these common scams can keep people from becoming victims of identity theft and protect their sensitive personal information that can be used to file tax returns and steal refunds.” The IRS, state tax agencies and the nation’s tax industry – working together in the Security Summit initiative – have taken numerous steps since 2015 to protect taxpayers, businesses and the tax system from identity thieves. Summit partners continue to warn people to watch out for common scams and schemes this tax season.

In Local Sports, Madras High School Buff boys are on the road to Estacada tonight to take on the Rangers in League action, tip off will be at 7pm. The Lady Buffs will be hosting the Lady Rangers of Estacada tonight, don’t forget due to their last regular season match being canceled, during halftime tonight they will be honoring the Senior Buff Wrestlers in the Buffalo Dome. The Lady Buffs are battling to remain undefeated in League action tip-off is set for 7pm and you can catch that LIVE action here on KWSO. The NFL Honors awards were held last night in Los Angeles ahead of Super Bowl 56. One of the Most Notable Awards, the NFL Most Valuable Player went to Green Bay Quarterback Aaron Rodgers for the 2nd straight year. Bengals Quarterback Joe Burrow took home Comeback Player of the Year, while his Receiver JaMarr Chase took home the Offensive Rookie of the Year honors. The Most Prestigious honor, the Walter Payton Man of the Year, went to 40 year old Tackle Andrew Whitworth who’s Rams who are preparing to play Sunday in Super Bowl 56 against the Cincinnati Bengals. The Super Bowl will feature a highly anticipated halftime show with performances from Hip-Hop Superstars Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Eminem and Kendrick Lamar as well as R&B Sensation Mary J. Blige. Super Bowl 56 kicks off at 3:30pm.