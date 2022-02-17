KWSO Calendar for Fri., Feb. 18, 2022

The Warm Springs Senior Wellness Program offers meals to Senior Citizens 11am – 1pm on Monday, Wednesday & Friday, for pick up or delivery at the Greeley Heights Community Building. Today’s Menu is Beef Sheppard’s Pie with Broccoli & Fruit.

Fences for Fido is putting on a free Wellness and Vaccine Clinic for cats and dogs in Warm Springs at Fire & Safety tomorrow from 9am to 1pm. Services include: physical exams, vaccinations, flea, tick and parasite prevention, and treatment of minor wounds or infections. No registration is required – services are free and open to Warm Springs residents only – masks are required.

The Earned Income Tax Credit is a federal and state tax credit for lower income people. Even if you aren’t required to file taxes, you may still qualify for the Earned Income Tax Credit. If you do, you will need to file a federal and state return in order to get the credit. You can see if you’re eligible and more details it on the IRS website.

February is Teen Dating Violence Awareness Month. Violent behavior often begins between 6th and 12th grade. 72% of 13 and 14-year-olds say they are “dating.” If you or anyone you know is experiencing Teen Dating Violence you can find support at Warm Springs Victims of Crime Services. You can call them during business hours at 541-553-2293 or after hours you can get a hold of them through Warm Springs PD Dispatch at 541-553-1171.

Warm Springs Behavioral Health offers individual and group counseling plus referrals to detox and residential treatment facilities. Intakes are done daily at 11am. Assessments are by appointment with walk-ins taken on Thursday afternoons.

On Track OHSU is doing a special presentation on Tuesday, February 22nd starting at 9:30am at the Madras Performing Arts Center. They will feature Native American health professionals and a student working toward a health degree. IF you have any questions you can talk with Butch David or Gordon Scott.

Warm Springs Nation Little League is looking for Volunteer Coaches for the upcoming baseball and softball season. Co-ed T-Ball is for ages 4-6, Co-ed Baseball is for Rookies age 6-8. Baseball and Softball Minors is for ages 8-10, Baseball & Softball Major Teams are ages 10-12, and Softball Juniors are youth 12-14. Contact Edmund Francis to learn more at 541-325-3856.

Warm Springs Telecom phone service is down with repairs being worked on. This affects individual customers as well as Tribal Programs so this service interruption may be why you are having trouble calling an office.

The Health and Wellness clinic will be reducing hours available to provide COVID testing beginning next week. Monday is a holiday so the clinic will be closed. On Tuesday, testing will be open 9-11am, Wednesday from 1-3pm, no testing on Thursday and the COVID clinic open from 9-11am next Friday. Beginning February 28th, the COVID clinic will have open Monday and Friday mornings, and Wednesday afternoons.