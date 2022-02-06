KWSO Calendar for Mon., Feb. 7, 2022

The Warm Springs Senior Wellness Program offers meals to Senior Citizens 11am – 1pm on Monday, Wednesday & Friday, for pick up or delivery at the Greeley Heights Community Building. Today’s Menu is Beef Stir Fry with brown rice and fruit.

Warm Springs Tribal Council is in session today. On their agenda are updates from: the Bureau of Indian Affairs and the Office of Special Trustee. They will hear Realty Items along with updates from IHS and the COVID-19 local response team. There will also be Legislative Conference Calls and Tribal Attorney Updates.

It is Late Start Monday for all 509-J students. That means bus pick-up and school start times are 90 minutes later than usual.

Please continue to take COVID-19 precautions by wearing a face mask, maintaining distance from others and getting vaccinated. You can call the Warm Springs Health & Wellness Center during business hours to schedule an appointment at 541-553-2131.

The Warm Springs Community Action Team & Warm Springs Housing Authority are hosting their next Financial Education class “Pathways Home: a Native Homeownership Course” starting this Thursday, February 10th. This will be a ZOOM class with 5 sessions on Thursdays 5:30 to 7:30. This course is required for anyone in the Community Action Team’s IDA program for home ownership. To sign up email leah@wscat.org

The 2022 Lincoln’s Powwow in Simnasho has been cancelled. KWSO will be broadcasting recordings from past year’s powwows this weekend – Friday night – Saturday Afternoon and Evening and Sunday afternoon. Remember you can listen here on 91.9 FM, at KWSO.ORG and on the KWSO phone app.

Warm Springs Recreation is hosting the Sweetheart Sale – Outdoor Market this Friday February 11th from 10am – 3pm. Vendors can sign up by calling 541-553-3241. Food Vendors will start the day with breakfast at 7am. Just in time for Valentine’s Day – the Sweetheart Sale at the Community Center Friday from 10am – 3pm.

The Central Oregon Skilled Trades Fair for high school students is coming up February 25 at the Deschutes County Fair & Expo Center. Industry partners from across Central Oregon will showcase their trades and opportunities that are available to regional high school students. The registration deadline is February 15th.

A new Anger Management Skills Group is starting up at Warm Springs Behavioral Health on Thursday February 17th at 2:30. This is a group for anyone interested in learning new skills for managing anger. To join the group just go to Behavioral Health on campus by the old Elementary School, on Thursday afternoon, February 17th at 2:30,

The Warm Springs Community Action Team will be offering Tax Aide again this year. You can schedule an appointment by calling 541-553-3148. The service will be drop off and pick up so you will need to gather everything needed for your income taxes and then drop it off on your appointment date.

WIC program participants will continue to receive increased fruit and vegetable benefits through March. To learn more you can contact the Warm Springs WIC office at 541-553-2346.

The KWSO app makes it easy for you to listen to KWSO on your phone and features the daily community calendar and local news plus easy connections to language lessons and other useful information. Search “KWSO” in the Apple Store or Google Play.

Warm Springs Fire Management reminds community members that you need a valid burn permit to conduct any burning around your residence. You can stop by to get your 2022 burn permit at the Fire Management Dispatch office.