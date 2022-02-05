KWSO Calendar for Sun., Feb. 6, 2022

The application is now live for the Artist Resilience Program, a second round of relief funding for Oregon artists offered by the Oregon Arts Commission in partnership with the Oregon Community Foundation and the James F. and Marion L. Miller Foundation. Awards will generally range from $1,000 to $5,000. Applications are due by 5 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 10.

The Warm Springs Community Action Team is offering Tax Aide again this year. You can schedule an appointment by calling 541-553-3148. The service will be drop off and pick up so you will need to gather everything needed for your income taxes and then drop it off on your appointment date.

The 2022 Lincoln’s Powwow in Simnasho has been cancelled. KWSO will be broadcasting recordings from past year’s powwows this weekend – Friday night – Saturday Afternoon and Evening and Sunday afternoon. Remember you can listen here on 91.9 FM, at KWSO.ORG and on the KWSO phone app.

Warm Springs Vital Stats has posted the District Voting Lists in preparation for the upcoming Tribal Council Election at the start of April. If a tribal member would like to change districts, they can do that in accordance with Ordinance 44. The LISTS are posted in the community as well as on the KWSO website.

Warm Springs Behavioral Health offers individual and group counseling plus referrals to detox and residential treatment facilities. Intakes are done daily at 11am. Assessments are by appointment, with walk-ins taken on Thursday afternoons.

Warm Springs Recreation is hosting the Sweetheart Sale – Outdoor Market on Friday February 11th from 10am – 3pm. Vendors can sign up by calling 541-553-3241. Food Vendors will start the day with breakfast at 7am. Just in time for Valentine’s Day – the Sweetheart Sale at the Community Center Friday from 10am – 3pm.

COVID-19 Testing at the Health & Wellness Center is in the Orange Tent in the Parking Lot. You can drive through for a test weekdays 8:30 until 11am and 1-3pm. For questions call the COVID-19 Nurse Hotline at 541-553-5512.

You can order a home test kit to do your own COVID-19 testing. You can sign up to get 4 free tests by going online to special.usps.com/testkits.

The Warm Springs Behavioral Health Center continues to have phone and internet problems but they are open and providing services. They have a temporary phone number during business hours at 541-675-5481. The 24 hour mobile crisis line is always available by calling Warm Springs Police Dispatch.