KWSO Calendar for Sat., Feb. 12, 2022

The Warm Springs Community Pet Food Bank provides free pet food on the second Saturday of each month. The next distribution is this morning from 10am until noon. This is only for families who have already signed up. They are not able to take on any new requests at this time.

February is Teen Dating Violence Awareness Month. Roughly 1.5 million high school boys and girls in the U.S. admit to being intentionally hit or physically harmed in the last year by someone they are romantically involved with. If you or anyone you know is experiencing Teen Dating Violence you can find support at Warm Springs Victims of Crime Services. You can call them during business hours at 541-553-2293 or after hours you can get a hold of them through Warm Springs PD Dispatch at 541-553-1171.

Please continue to take COVID-19 precautions by wearing a face mask, maintaining distance from others and getting vaccinated.

There will be an after-hours COVID-19 Vaccine Event next Wednesday, February 16th 4:30—6:30 at the Warm Springs Clinic. Everyone age 5 and older is welcome. They will have all three vaccines available for primary and booster doses. Call 541-553-2131 to schedule.

On Track OHSU is doing a special presentation on Tuesday, February 22nd starting at 9:30am at the Madras Performing Arts Center. They will feature Native American health professionals and a student working toward a health degree. If you have any questions you can talk with Butch David or Gordon Scott.

Warm Springs Nation Little League is looking for Volunteer Coaches for the upcoming baseball and softball season. Co-ed T-Ball is for ages 4-6, Co-ed Baseball is for Rookies age 6-8. Baseball and Softball Minors is for ages 8-10, Baseball & Softball Major Teams are ages 10-12, and Softball Juniors are youth 12-14. Contact Edmund Francis to learn more at 541-325-3856.

The Warm Springs Community Action Team is offering Tax Aide again this year. You can schedule an appointment by calling 541-553-3148. The service will be drop off and pick up so you will need to gather everything needed for your income taxes and then drop it off on your appointment date.

The 2022 Lincoln’s Powwow in Simnasho has been cancelled for this weekend but KWSO will be broadcasting recordings from past year’s powwows – this afternoon and tonight plus tomorrow afternoon.