KWSO Calendar for Sun., Feb. 13, 2022

The 2022 Lincoln’s Powwow in Simnasho has been cancelled for this weekend but KWSO will be broadcasting recordings from past year’s powwows – this afternoon starting at 2 until 7pm.

Please continue to take COVID-19 precautions by wearing a face mask, maintaining distance from others and getting vaccinated.

You can order a home test kit to do your own COVID-19 testing. You can sign up to get 4 free tests by going online to USPS.com/testkits.

February is Teen Dating Violence Awareness Month. 1 in 3 young people will be in an abusive or unhealthy relationship. 33% of adolescents in America are victim to sexual, physical, verbal, or emotional dating abuse. If you or anyone you know is experiencing Teen Dating Violence you can find support at Warm Springs Victims of Crime Services. You can call them during business hours at 541-553-2293 or after hours you can get a hold of them through Warm Springs PD Dispatch at 541-553-1171.

The “Young Life” Club meets Thursday afternoons from 4:15-5:15 in the Roots Trailer next to the old Warm Springs Elementary School. The club is for youth in 6th – 12th grades. You can contact Earl Simmons at 541-815-0992 to learn more.

Fences for Fido is putting on a free Wellness and Vaccine Clinic for cats and dogs in Warm Springs at Fire & Safety next Saturday, February 19th from 9am to 1pm. Services include: physical exams, vaccinations, flea, tick and parasite prevention, and treatment of minor wounds or infections. No registration is required – services are free and open to Warm Springs residents only – masks are required.

Warm Springs Behavioral Health offers individual and group counseling plus referrals to detox and residential treatment facilities. Intakes are done daily at 11am. Assessments are by appointment with walk-ins taken on Thursday afternoons. The temporary phone number at Warm Springs Behavioral Health is 541-675-5481.