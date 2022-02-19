KWSO Calendar for Sun., Feb. 20, 2022

Monday is Presidents Day, a federal holiday and Tribal Offices plus I.H.S. will be closed. Also there is no school.

Due to the holiday on Monday, Sanitation will be doing Monday’s garbage route pick-ups on Tuesday.

A day camp for you youth ages 10 and up is planned for Monday – a no school day. There are several different class options with limited space. Call 541-460-3015 to sign up.

Hours for COVID-19 testing at the Health & Wellness Center will be changing. This week testing will be Tuesday and Friday mornings 9-11am and Wednesday from 1-3pm. The week of February 28th – testing will be Monday and Friday mornings 9-11 and Wednesday afternoons 1-3. Outside of those times – you can pick up a COVID-19 home test kit at Warm Springs Emergency Management during work hours or after hours – at Fire & Safety on campus and in Simnasho.

Remember you can also order 4 free home test kits online throught the US Postal Service

You can vote online for the 2022 Native American Music Awards. Several categories have nominees from the Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs – look for Bigg B, Blue Flamez and Kalliah & BlackWater on the ballot. Voting ends March 31st.

February is Teen Dating Violence Awareness Month. 1 in 3 young people will be in an abusive or unhealthy relationship. 33% of adolescents in America are victim to sexual, physical, verbal, or emotional dating abuse. If you or anyone you know is experiencing Teen Dating Violence you can find support at Warm Springs Victims of Crime Services. You can call them during business hours at 541-553-2293 or after hours you can get a hold of them through Warm Springs PD Dispatch at 541-553-1171.

On Track OHSU is doing a special presentation on Tuesday starting at 9:30am at the Madras Performing Arts Center. They will feature Native American health professionals and a student working toward a health degree. IF you have any questions you can talk with Butch David or Gordon Scott.

The Twisted Teepee has two positions available for Food Cart Line Staff. For questions and applying call 541-553-3148, email starla@wscat.org or stop by the Twisted Teepee Food Cart next to the Community Action Team office on campus.

Tribal Council Elections are scheduled for Wednesday, March 30, 2022 at the Warm Springs Community Center Social Hall from 8am – 8pm. Absentee Ballot Boxes will be available at the SImnasho Longhouse and the Seekseequa Fire Hall as well. Off Reservation Tribal Membership can mail in their absentee ballot. Spilyay Tymoo and KWSO are working putting together candidate information for each of the Tribes’ 3 voting districts. Candidates are asked to contact KWSO to set up a date and time for a short interview and the Spilyay Tymoo requests candidates submit a statement and a photo, no later than March 14th.