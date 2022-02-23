KWSO Calendar for Thu., Feb. 24, 2022

To be fully immunized for COVID-19 everyone must have:

2 doses of the Pfizer or Moderna Vaccine OR 1 dose of Johnson & Johnson AND a booster dose

Boosters may be given at least 5 months after the second Pfizer dose, 6 months after the second Moderna dose or 2 months after a Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

Those over age 18 can select which vaccine they would like for their booster

12 years through 17 years can receive only Pfizer booster

Hours for COVID-19 testing at the Health & Wellness Center have changed this week. Testing will be Tuesday and Friday mornings 9-11am and Wednesday from 1-3pm. Next week – testing will be Monday and Friday mornings 9-11 and Wednesday afternoons 1-3. Outside of those times – you can pick up a COVID-19 home test kit at Warm Springs Emergency Management during work hours or after hours – at Fire & Safety on campus and in Simnasho.

Remember you can also order 4 free home test kits online through the US Postal Service.

The Warm Springs Community Action Team is offering Tax Aide this year. You can schedule an appointment by calling 541-553-3148. The service is drop off and pick up so you will need to gather everything needed for your income taxes and then drop it off on your appointment date.

The “Young Life” Club meets Thursday afternoons from 4:15-5:15 in the Roots Trailer next to the old Warm Springs Elementary School. The club is for youth in 6th – 12th grades. You can contact Earl Simmons at 541-815-0992 to learn more.

Tribal Council Elections are scheduled for Wednesday, March 30, 2022 at the Warm Springs Community Center Social Hall from 8am – 8pm. Absentee Ballot Boxes will be available at the SImnasho Longhouse and the Seekseequa Fire Hall as well. Off Reservation Tribal Membership can mail in their absentee ballot. Spilyay Tymoo and KWSO are working putting together candidate information for each of the Tribes’ 3 voting districts. Candidates are asked to contact KWSO to set up a date and time for a short interview and the Spilyay Tymoo requests candidates submit a statement and a photo, no later than March 14th.

The Warm Springs Pet Food Bank has been providing about 7500 pounds of food for 200 families on the Warm Springs Reservation each month. At this time they are working on increasing their capacity to serve more people & their pets. But for now they can only distribute to families who are already signed up.

Warm Springs Victims of Crime Services is available by phone for any questions or needs you have about domestic violence, sexual assault, child and elder abuse. Call 541-553-2293 during business hours. If you have an emergency situation – call Warm Springs PD dispatch at 541-553-1171 or dial 911.

Remember to cast your vote for the 2022 Native American Music Awards! There are 3 nominees from Warm Springs on the ballot. Kalliah & BlackWater for Best Single Recording, Bigg B for Best R&B Recording and Blue Flamez in 6 categories – Best New or Debut Duo or Group, Best Pop Recording, Best Rap Hip Hop Recording, Best Animation in a Music Video and Best Rap Hip Hop Video. Voting is being done online and is open through March 31st.

February is Teen Dating Violence Awareness Month. Violent behavior often begins between 6th and 12th grade. 72% of 13 and 14-year-olds say they are “dating.” If you or anyone you know is experiencing Teen Dating Violence you can find support at Warm Springs Victims of Crime Services. You can call them during business hours at 541-553-2293 or after hours you can get a hold of them through Warm Springs PD Dispatch at 541-553-1171.