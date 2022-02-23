KWSO Job Report updated 2/23/22

These are the latest job listings in and around Warm Springs. Follow the links to see job descriptions and apply.
Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs
- Restoration Field Crew Member
- Restoration Crew Boss
- Janitor
- Part-Time Surveillance Observer
- Limited Duration Fish Tech
- Fisheries Technicians
- Fuels Squad Boss
- Permanent & Seasonal Fuels Firefighters
- Engine Operators
- Office Support Specialist
- Travel Accountant
- Investigation Secretary
- Lead Cook
- Budgets Contracts & Grants Analyst
- Admin Assistant/Secretary
- Property Management Specialist
- Timber Company Manager
- Assorted Work Experience jobs for youth and adults
- General Manager
- Assistant Prevention Technician
- Wildland Fire Module Crew Members
- Wildland Firefighters Hotshot Crew
- Wildland Fire Module Superintendent
- Groundskeeper/Maintenance
- Facility Secretary
- Fire/Medics
- Native Language Intern/Trainee
- Registered Nurse
Warm Springs GeoVisions is looking for Part-Time Field Technicians to conduct archaeological fieldwork and surveys. These positions are open to Warm Springs Tribal Members. For more information email hello@wsgeovisions.com or stop by the Warm Springs Ventures office at 4204 Holliday Street.
The Twisted Teepee has 2 positions available for Food Cart Line Staff. For more information, contact Starla Green at 541-553-3148 or starla@wscat.org. Applications can be picked up the Twisted Teepee Food Cart, located next to the Community Action Team Office on the campus.
On Track OHSU! is hiring a new Middle School Program Coordinator. They are seeking someone with a strong equity lens, who loves working with middle school students, and who has a creative approach to teaching science. Email ontrack@ohsu.edu with any questions.
Warm Springs Indian Health Service Clinic
- Nurse
- Family Practice Physician
- Dental Assistant
- Nursing Case Manager
Jefferson County 509-J School District has many positions listed. Some of the most recent listings are:
- Educational Assistant II – Bridges High School
- Type 10/Type 20 Drivers
- Cooks’ Helper
- Assistant Track Coaches – Madras High School
- Boys & Girls’ Head Golf Coaches – Madras High School
- ERC Educational Assistants I & II – Warm Springs K-8 Academy
- Educational Assistant II (2) – Warm Springs K-8 Academy
- Cage Cashier
- Coffee Stations Attendant
- Cook
- Count Team Member
- Grounds Keeper
- Guest Services Operator
- Lounge Bartender
- Player Development Supervisor
- Players Club Host
- Players Club Host Lead
- Revenue Auditor
- Security Officer
- Server
- Slot Keyperson
- Tule Grill Attendant
- Tule Grill Cook
Server
- C-Store Cashier
- C-Store Supervisor
- Fuel Pump Attendant
- Host Cashier/Server
- Line cook
- Receiving Coordinator
- Security officer
KWSO’s Job Report is made possible by OnTrack! OHSU. OnTrack! OHSU’s Gordon Scott is at the Madras High School Future’s Center every Wednesday to connect with students on college and career plans. To learn more you can contact Gordon at scottgo@ohsu.edu.
*updated 2/23/22