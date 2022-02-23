KWSO Job Report updated 2/23/22

These are the latest job listings in and around Warm Springs. Follow the links to see job descriptions and apply.

Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs

Restoration Field Crew Member

Restoration Crew Boss

Janitor

Part-Time Surveillance Observer

Limited Duration Fish Tech

Fisheries Technicians

Fuels Squad Boss

Permanent & Seasonal Fuels Firefighters

Engine Operators

Office Support Specialist

Travel Accountant

Investigation Secretary

Lead Cook

Budgets Contracts & Grants Analyst

Admin Assistant/Secretary

Property Management Specialist

Timber Company Manager

Assorted Work Experience jobs for youth and adults

General Manager

Assistant Prevention Technician

Wildland Fire Module Crew Members

Wildland Firefighters Hotshot Crew

Wildland Fire Module Superintendent

Groundskeeper/Maintenance

Facility Secretary

Fire/Medics

Native Language Intern/Trainee

Registered Nurse

Warm Springs GeoVisions is looking for Part-Time Field Technicians to conduct archaeological fieldwork and surveys. These positions are open to Warm Springs Tribal Members. For more information email hello@wsgeovisions.com or stop by the Warm Springs Ventures office at 4204 Holliday Street.

The Twisted Teepee has 2 positions available for Food Cart Line Staff. For more information, contact Starla Green at 541-553-3148 or starla@wscat.org. Applications can be picked up the Twisted Teepee Food Cart, located next to the Community Action Team Office on the campus.

On Track OHSU! is hiring a new Middle School Program Coordinator. They are seeking someone with a strong equity lens, who loves working with middle school students, and who has a creative approach to teaching science. Email ontrack@ohsu.edu with any questions.

Warm Springs Indian Health Service Clinic

Nurse

Family Practice Physician

Dental Assistant

Nursing Case Manager

Jefferson County 509-J School District has many positions listed. Some of the most recent listings are:

Educational Assistant II – Bridges High School

Type 10/Type 20 Drivers

Cooks’ Helper

Assistant Track Coaches – Madras High School

Boys & Girls’ Head Golf Coaches – Madras High School

ERC Educational Assistants I & II – Warm Springs K-8 Academy

Educational Assistant II (2) – Warm Springs K-8 Academy

Indian Head Casino

Cage Cashier

Coffee Stations Attendant

Cook

Count Team Member

Grounds Keeper

Guest Services Operator

Lounge Bartender

Player Development Supervisor

Players Club Host

Players Club Host Lead

Revenue Auditor

Security Officer

Server

Slot Keyperson

Tule Grill Attendant

Tule Grill Cook

Server

Plateau Travel Plaza

C-Store Cashier

C-Store Supervisor

Fuel Pump Attendant

Host Cashier/Server

Line cook

Receiving Coordinator

Security officer

KWSO’s Job Report is made possible by OnTrack! OHSU. OnTrack! OHSU’s Gordon Scott is at the Madras High School Future’s Center every Wednesday to connect with students on college and career plans. To learn more you can contact Gordon at scottgo@ohsu.edu.

*updated 2/23/22