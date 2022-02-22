KWSO Calendar for Wed., Feb. 22, 2022

Please continue to take COVID-19 precautions by wearing a face mask, maintaining distance from others and getting vaccinated. You can call the Warm Springs Health & Wellness Center during business hours to schedule an appointment at 541-553-2131.

COVID-19 testing this week at the Health & Wellness Center is this afternoon from 1-3pm and Friday morning from 9 to 11. Outside of those times – you can pick up a COVID-19 home test kit, during the work day, at Warm Springs Emergency Management. After hours you can get a test kit at Fire & Safety on campus and in Simnasho at the Fire Hall. Remember you can also order 4 free home test kits online at U S P S dot COM slash Test Kits.

Warm Springs Telecom phone service is down with repairs being worked on. This affects individual customers as well as Tribal Programs so this service interruption may be why you are having trouble calling an office. There is no estimate for when service will be restored.

Warm Springs Tribal Council is in session today. Items on the agenda include: the CTWS v. USA Trust Case; an update from Tribal Court, followed by Health & Human Services; and an update from the Secretary-Treasurer which will cover Governmental Affairs, Admin Services and the Veteran’s Office.

It’s Senior Lunch today for delivery or pick up at the Greeley Heights Community Building. Today’s Menu is Rosemary Ranch Chicken with Potatoes Au Gratin, Broccoli and Fruit.

Voting for the 2022 Native American Music Awards is open now through March 31st. Nominees from the Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs are Blue Flamez, Kalliah & BlackWater and Bigg B.

The Twisted Teepee has two positions available for Food Cart Line Staff. For questions and applying call 541-553-3148, email starla@wscat.org or stop by the Twisted Teepee Food Cart next to the Community Action Team office on campus.

WIC program participants will continue to receive increased fruit and vegetable benefits through March. To learn more you can contact the Warm Springs WIC office at 541-553-2346.

The Warm Springs Community Action Team is doing Tax Aide again this year. You can schedule an appointment by calling 541-553-3148. The service will be drop off and pick up so you will need to gather everything needed for your income taxes and then drop it off on your appointment date.

The “Young Life” Club meets Thursday afternoons from 4:15-5:15 in the Roots Trailer next to the old Warm Springs Elementary School. The club is for youth in 6th – 12th grades. You can contact Earl Simmons at 541-815-0992 to learn more.

Warm Springs Nation Little League is looking for Volunteer Coaches for the upcoming baseball and softball season. You can contact Edmund Francis to learn more at 541-325-3856. They need coaches for T-ball, Co-ed Rookies Baseball, Baseball and Softball Minors, Majors and Softball Juniors.

February is Teen Dating Violence Awareness Month. Roughly 1.5 million high school boys and girls in the U.S. admit to being intentionally hit or physically harmed in the last year by someone they are romantically involved with. If you or anyone you know is experiencing Teen Dating Violence you can find support at Warm Springs Victims of Crime Services. You can call them during business hours at 541-553-2293 or after hours you can get a hold of them through Warm Springs PD Dispatch at 541-553-1171.