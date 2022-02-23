KWSO News for Wed., Feb. 23, 2022`

Five Native American women have disappeared or been killed along California’s rugged Lost Coast in the past 18 months. The crisis has spurred the Yurok Tribe to issue an emergency declaration and brought increased urgency to efforts to build the first database of such cases in California. The tribe also is working to gain supervision over foster care and build an Indigenous justice system that would ultimately handle all but the most serious felonies. Tribal officials say reclaiming sovereignty over such systems is the only way to end the cycle of loss that’s taken the greatest toll on their women.

The Oregon Court of Appeals heard arguments TUESDAY in a billion-dollar case over how the state manages the forestlands that were donated by counties during the Great Depression. State law requires Oregon to manage those lands to deliver the greatest permanent value. Counties filed a lawsuit in 2019 saying the state wasn’t doing that when it reduced logging on state forests. The counties said they were losing millions of dollars every year. A Linn County jury found Oregon violated its agreement with the counties and ordered the state to pay for lost timber revenues. The state appealed that decision. It says logging revenue is not the only value the forests provide — and that the state held up its end of the deal by promoting recreation and protecting wildlife habitat and other land uses. Conservation advocates said they were disappointed by the verdict and Senior staff attorney for the Crag Law Center Ralph Bloemers says, while we all use and enjoy wood products, state law recognized that our forests provide us with clean drinking water, fish and wildlife. He said he expects this verdict will be overturned on appeal. A three-judge panel will now deliberate and decide on the case at a later date.

Oregon lawmakers are moving forward with a bill that would allow more gas stations to offer self-serve. The Joint Transportation Committee voted 10-to-3 Tuesday to advance the measure to the legislature’s budget committee. Republican Shelly Boshart [BAHS-hart] Davis of Albany says the measure would require stations to offer full-serve for at least half of their pumps. But she says it’s also meant to give drivers the chance to fill up and go without waiting for assistance. “We have heard of significant labor shortages through Oregon at gas stations across the state, and the wait times that people are enduring. So I think that we came to a place that allows consumers to have choice.” Oregon is one of just two states that place limits on which drivers can pump their own gas. Lawmakers voted several years ago to allow self-serve gas in some rural Oregon counties.

Madras High School sent 5 swimmers to the OSAA 4A/3A/2A/1A state finals this past Saturday. Senior Julian Hollingshead competed in the 50 Yard freestyle, placing 3rd in that event, the 100 Yard Butterfly, placing 3rd in that event, on the 200 Yard Freestyle Relay with Junior’s Colby Anderson and Connor Flu and Freshman Cameron Shank, where they placed 2nd, Unfortunately the same team competed in the 200 Yard Medley Relay and got disqualified. Colby Anderson competed in the 100 Yard Butterfly and placed 2nd in that event, he competed in the 100 Yard Breaststroke and came in 4th in that event. Junior Connor Flu competed in the 50 Yard freestyle and came in 6th place. Freshman Cameron Shank only competed in the relays, while Seth Jividen traveled as an alternate for the relays. Madras ranked 4th after the event was over. Congratulations to the Madras High School Swimmers and coaches on a remarkable season.