KWSO News for Mon., Feb. 14, 2022

On Track OHSU is inviting Warm Springs Student’s to join them for their “Taking Care of Our Own” visit on Tuesday February 22nd from 9:30am-12pm at the Madras High School Performing Arts Center. It is being considered an “in-school field trip” where you will virtually interact with Native American Health Professionals from Oregon Health and Science University and have the chance to listen and engage with local health professionals live and in person. Lunch is going to be provided by Twisted Teepee and the event will have Special Guests: Darin Smith, Shandee Dixon, Kerri Smith Slingerland and a College Student speaker who is a former MHS Graduate and is working toward a health science degree. If you have any questions you can contact Butch David at the Madras High School or email Gordon Scott at scottgo@ohsu.edu. Come ready to listen, learn and ask questions.

Less than 20% of elementary school children are fully vaccinated against COVID-19 in many counties in Southern Oregon. That figure raises questions about how to keep kids from getting sick, with Oregon’s mask mandate going away by March 31st. Leona O’Keefe is the medical director of Jackson County Public Health. She advises parents to use the next couple months to have family discussions about vaccinations and mask-wearing. “Be thinking about whether you want your child to still wear a mask in school. Just because the mask is not required, doesn’t mean your child can not wear a mask.” O’Keefe says that one strategy for schools is called cohorting. This is where students are put into smaller groups that stay together throughout the day. That way, if somebody gets COVID, only the small cohort has to quarantine, instead of the entire class.

Plans to build a gambling venue in Grants Pass were upended Friday by a legal opinion from the Oregon Department of Justice. OPB’s April Ehrlich reports. “The justice department says the venue, called the Flying Lark, cannot install more than 200 horse racing terminals — otherwise, it’d violate the state’s constitutional ban against lotteries and casinos. Horse racing terminals work something like slot machines, where players can bet on virtual horse races. Like many other states, Oregon doesn’t allow casinos or lotteries unless they’re located on tribal lands or run by the state. The Flying Lark would have been located at the Grants Pass Downs racetrack in Josephine County. Both are owned by Dutch Bros cofounder Travis Boersma. [BOORS-muh] Several Oregon tribes voiced their opposition to the project, saying it would have directly competed with their casinos, which help fund tribal services. I’m April Ehrlich reporting”

The Bureau of Indian Affairs (BIA) announced a series of reforms to the Office of Justice Services (OJS) Correctional Program to protect the rights, dignity and safety of those who are in custody. After concerning reports about the treatment of incarcerated individuals the BIA launched a three-month review in the Fall of 2021, which included the commissioning of a third-party report to review current conditions in BIA operated and funded detention facilities. Assistant Secretary for Indian Affairs Bryan Newland says “We will not shy away from acknowledging the past and taking ownership of the path to imiprove conditions in our facilities. The reforms we are announcing today represent a new chapter for the Bureau of Indian Affairs as we move toward organizational culture change. The report lays out recommendations for the Interior Department informed by an assessment of the thoroughness and effectiveness of the 16 closed in-custody investigations, if the BIA’s current in-custody death investigation reporting meets modern standards. Assistant Secretary Newland will further outline the reforms that the BIA has undertaken, as well as the overall culture change he is overseeing at OJS to place peoples’ safety and wellbeing at the core of the organization, at the National Congress of American Indians 2022 Executive Council Winter Session later today.

In Local Sports: The Madras High School Buff Boys were on the road Friday night to Estacada and after a long anticipated wait, got that elusive victory as they took down the Rangers 69-66 to get their first victory in League action. Next up for the Buff Boys, they will be hosting North Marion tomorrow night in the Buffalo Dome, Tip-off will be at 7pm and you can catch that action LIVE here on KWSO. The Lady Buffs hosted Estacada on Friday night in the Buffalo Dome and came away victorious with a 65-21 league win. A strong defensive effort in the 2nd half helped the Lady Buffs put Estacada away as they held them scoreless in the 4th quarter for the victory. The Lady Buffs are on a 9 game winning streak and are hoping to keep that streak going as they travel to North Marion tomorrow night. They beat North Marion in late January 64-46 and hope to use their momentum to keep their League record undefeated as they hold a one game lead over Gladstone, whom they defeated 52-50 in early February. Even with victories over Gladstone and Corbett, the Lady Buffs still come up behind them in the 4A rankings at #10. Corbett comes in at 8th and Gladstone at 6th. The rankings do prove to be important because it determines who gets into the playoffs if they aren’t League champions, only the top 20 get to the playoffs.