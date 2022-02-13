KWSO Calendar for Mon., Feb. 14, 2022

February is Teen Dating Violence Awareness Month. Violent behavior often begins between 6th and 12th grade. 72% of 13 and 14-year-olds say they are “dating.” If you or anyone you know is experiencing Teen Dating Violence you can find support at Warm Springs Victims of Crime Services. You can call them during business hours at 541-553-2293 or after hours you can get a hold of them through Warm Springs PD Dispatch at 541-553-1171.

The Warm Springs Senior Wellness Program lunch today is 11am – 1pm for delivery or pick up at the Greeley Heights Community Building. Today’s menu is Spaghetti & Meat Balls with creamy broccoli salad, garlic bread and fruit.

The next Jefferson County 509J school board meeting is this evening at the Warm Springs K8 Academy. The meeting will be in-person as well as on ZOOM. There is a work session at 5:30 on student achievement and long range facility planning. The regular board meeting starts at 7pm. COVID-19 protocols will be in place.

On Track OHSU is doing a special presentation on Tuesday, February 22nd starting at 9:30am at the Madras Performing Arts Center. They will feature Native American health professionals and a student working toward a health degree. IF you have any questions you can talk with Butch David or Gordon Scott.

Warm Springs Nation Little League is looking for Volunteer Coaches for the upcoming baseball and softball season. Co-ed T-Ball is for ages 4-6, Co-ed Baseball is for Rookies age 6-8. Baseball and Softball Minors is for ages 8-10, Baseball & Softball Major Teams are ages 10-12, and Softball Juniors are youth 12-14. Contact Edmund Francis to learn more at 541-325-3856.

Warm Springs Behavioral Health offers individual and group counseling plus referrals to detox and residential treatment facilities. Intakes are done daily at 11am. Assessments are by appointment with walk-ins taken on Thursday afternoons. The temporary phone number at Warm Springs Behavioral Health is 541-675-5481.

Please continue to take COVID-19 precautions by wearing a face mask, maintaining distance from others and getting vaccinated.

There will be an after-hours COVID-19 Vaccine Event this Wednesday, from 4:30—6:30 at the Warm Springs Clinic. Everyone age 5 and older is welcome. They will have all three vaccines available for primary and booster doses. Call 541-553-2131 to schedule.