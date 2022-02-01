KWSO News for Tue., Feb. 1, 2022

On Monday January 24th, the Central Oregon Drug Enforcement team concluded a long-term investigation with the arrest of David & Kylee Toedtemeier, both of Madras. The couple had been identified as fentanyl, heroin and methamphetamine traffickers in the Central Oregon area. With a search warrant the couple was stopped on Hwy 97 in LaPine and detained after a search of the vehicle found a sizeable amount of meth, heroin and fentanyl disguised as Oxycodone pills. They were detained and lodged in the Deschutes county Sheriff’s jail. The Central Oregon Drug Enforcement Team wants the central Oregon community to understand these counterfeit pills are killing people in our community daily. These victims include teens and unsuspecting people believing it is a legitimate prescription. Drug traffickers use fake pills, similar to these, to exploit the opioid crisis and prescription drug misuse. CDC reports more than 93,000 people died last year of an overdose in the U.S., the highest ever recorded. Fentanyl, the synthetic opioid most commonly found in these counterfeit pills, is the primary driver in this alarming increase in overdose deaths. Central Oregon Law Enforcement sees the same troubling overdose trends. For more information about counterfeit pills, go to www.DEA.gov/onepill

The High Desert Educational School District will be hosting a Central Oregon Skilled Trades Fair for High School Students at the Deschutes County Fair and Expo Center on Friday February 25th, 2022. It is projected that about 500 High School youth and educators will be joining from across the High Desert Region. The registration deadline is February 15th and the event will take place in person on February 25th from 9am-1pm. Industry and community professionals will be joining from local businesses, trade unions, not-for-profit organizations, military branches and higher education. All OHA COVID precautions will be followed, including mask and social distancing guidelines. If you have any questions you can email tracy.willson-scott@hdesd.org

The Central Oregon Intergovernmental Council has announced that the Cascades East Transit community connector service has some changes that will take effect this coming Saturday February 5th. Their regional community connector Saturday service will be suspended until further notice due to ongoing driver shortages and low ridership. Routes that are affected include Route 20 among others that included stops in Warm Springs all the way out to Bend, sisters and Prineville among other areas. For schedules & updates you can visit CascadesEastTransit.com.

NFL Quarterback Tom Brady has retired after winning seven Super Bowls and setting numerous passing records in an unprecedented 22-year-career. He made the announcement in a long post on Instagram. Brady has long stated his desire to spend more time with his wife, supermodel Gisele Bundchen, and three children despite still playing at the top of his game. The 44-year-old Brady goes out after leading the Tampa Bay Buccaneers to a Super Bowl title last season and NFC South championship this season.

Shaun White is making a curtain call. The big question is whether his finale will include a stop at the medal stand. The 35-year-old American will be in his fifth Olympics next week in Beijing. He says he’s at peace calling it a career and isn’t as concerned about his result as he once was. He says it’s great to still be competing against some riders half his age. White is in the conversation for a medal. But the three-time Olympic champion has struggled in the lead-up to the Games while dealing with an ankle injury, a bout with COVID-19 and some less-than-stellar results. The Beijing Olympics get underway this Friday February 4th.