KWSO News for Wed., Feb. 2, 2022

The Warm Springs K-8 Honor Roll for the 2nd Quarter has been announced. On the 6th Grade Honor roll is: Ellison Chavez Jr, Tairia Governor, Riley Heath, Lynnelle Danzuka, Mar Rie Gill, Harold Greene, Jolessa Main, Mylez Stevens, Jadrian, kalama, Myla Spino, Siddalee Suppah, Mason Frye, Jared Jim, Kaylee Johnson, Askewin Tom and Joshua White. 6th Grade High Honors are Jicelle Gill, Warrian Graybael, Jesiah Johnson, Toaali’I Smith, Tyree Starr, Katlyn Victorino, Brylee Berry, Mya Blackwolf, Derise Jefferson and Miayala Suppah. The 6th Grade Highest Honors are Fiske Clark, Mikaylah Dowty, Sequoya Edwards and Cherish Parra. On the 7th Grade Honor roll is: Kristopher Caldera, Colten Culps, Kade Fuiava Caldera, Lucius Stevens, Abigail Eriza, Jamie Ike, Sam Jackson Jr, Davin Slockish, Delton Switzler, Dennis White IV, Kiona Aguilar, Leander Williams, Caitlynn Hunt Anson, Giselle Medina, Arthur Miller Jr, Donnie Polk Tewee, Dustin Tanewasha, Ciara Wolfe Lahr, Amare Brunoe, Nokian Jackson, Riyah Stacona and Orian Wewa. 7th Grade High Honors went to Kiellan Allen, Haydyn Cross Dog, Elijah Domingo, Kyra Eastman, Jaycee Merrifield, Aiyana Saunders, Tuimanua Smith, Harlan Waheneka Jr, Caden Greene, CheyLene Mireles, John Buffalo Ball Jr, Liam Circle and Kylen Stevens. 7th Grade Highest Honors went to Ava Collins and Julian Stwyer. On the 8th Grade Honor roll is: Cody Brunoe, Richard Crooked Arm, RedSky Waheneka, Yamilei Adams, Evaristo Antunez Jr, Brayden Hintsala, Aja Nah Jefferson, Irenecia Smith Queahpama, Dakota Wewa, Ramon Greene, Deklyn Parton, Amarius Stevens, Daunte Hurtado, LeQuisha Jackson, Janea Ike, Jason Rabbie Jr and Gavin Williams. For the 8th Grade High Honors is Jare Anderson, Jalena Howe Weaselhead, Mahayla Cisco, Myron Crooked Arm, Maria Johnson, Heaven Stwyer, Arema White, Wallace Herkshan, Kalyssa Fuentes, Paradise Smith, Skye Victorino, Peyton Frank, Cayman Ippolito, LaRhia Stevens, Jessica Johnson and Donavon Tanewasha. You can check today’s news on the KWSO website to view the list.

The Upcoming Tribal Council Nomination meetings will be held tomorrow, Thursday February 3rd. The Simnasho District meeting will be at the Simnasho Longhouse, boxed lunches provided at 6pm and nominations starting at 7pm. The Seekseequa District meeting will be held at the Old Warm Springs Elementary Gym, box lunches provided at 6pm and nominations starting at 7pm. The Agency District Meeting will be at the Cottonwood Restaurant at Indian head Casino with nominations starting at 6pm, box lunches will be provided. There will only be 3 people allowed at a time, no microphone or discussion, no sitting inside. You can fill out an official nomination form and submit it at the Tribal Administration Buiding by 5pm Thursday February 3rd or at the Agency District meeting which will end at 8pm. All meetings require masks and social distancing.

The Oregon Health Authority has adopted permanent rules requiring masks in schools. As Elizabeth Miller reports, this maintains mask requirements, until the rules are repealed. “Oregon health and education officials have required masks all school year. They say it’s one of several strategies aimed at keeping students in-school full time as COVID-19 continues. But the state’s rule requiring face masks was temporary – and it expired at the end of last week. Temporary rules can’t be extended, so the state made the school mask rule permanent. The Oregon Health Authority has heard from several people – from parents to school board members – who want to make mask requirements a local decision. Some parents and school staffers have raised concerns that masks may impact a student’s ability to learn to read. But OHA officials say they will require masks until they believe the rule is no longer necessary to control COVID-19. Elizabeth Miller, reporting.”

Oregon had the second-highest addiction rate in the country in 2020, according to a new report from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services. Oregon also ranks last in treatment services. Mike Marshall is the executive director of Oregon Recovers. He says that addiction rates have only gotten worse since 2019. “We don’t invest in prevention. The Center for Disease Control comes out annually with suggestions on what each state should invest in prevention and Oregon has traditionally invested half of what they recommend. And we have the highest addiction rates in the county so arguably we should be above what they recommend.” Marshall says the waitlists for residential treatment centers can be 3-5 weeks long, by which time many people who say they want help may decide not to go. According to the report, Oregon ranks first in the nation for methamphetamine and prescription opioid misuse, although alcohol is the most misused substance in the state.

In Local Sports: The Madras High School Buff Boys will be on the road today to Gladstone to take on the Gladiators in League Action. It’s been a rough year so far for the Buff boys and they are hoping to right the ship and end their losing streak tonight with tip-off at 7pm. The Lady Buffs will be in action as well, hosting Gladstone in league action in the Buffalo dome. They look to continue their winning streak and extend it to 7 games tonight and keep themselves undefeated in league action. You can catch that game live here on KWSO with tip off at 7pm. Also the spectator limits for activities and athletics have been lifted effective as of tonight’s game so all fans are welcome to cheer on our athletes. In the NFL, the Washington Football team has announced their new team name and Logo. After criticism for their previous name of Redskins, they changed it to the Washington Football Team for the past two seasons. Today they announced their new name as the Washington Commanders along with a new logo.

For those who prefer to listen to their KWSO News, Press Play Below: