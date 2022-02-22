Snow Impacts – UPDATE – Tues., Feb. 22, 2022

Jefferson County 509-J and South Wasco County School Districts have cancelled school for today (2/22/22) due to snowy and icy road condittions.

Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs Offices will delay their start time until 10am this morning to allow for road conditions to improve.

Road surface is icy with crunchy snow with blowing snow from what fell overnight. Temperatures are in the teens in Warm Springs this morning.

The National Weather Service Forecast for Warm Springs