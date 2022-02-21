KWSO Calendar for Tue., Feb. 22, 2022

Warm Springs Tribal Council is in session today. This morning their agenda includes a Blue Stone update, the March agenda and travel delegations plus a review of minutes, draft resolutions and a discussion on Chief Judge. This afternoon will be enrollments, and updates from TERO; Gaming Commission & Surveillance; Public Utilities; Human Resources; the Managed Care Program; and Procurement.

On Track OHSU is doing a special presentation this morning starting at 9:30 at the Madras Performing Arts Center. They will feature Native American health professionals and a student working toward a health degree. IF you have any questions you can talk with Butch David or Gordon Scott.

Hours for COVID-19 testing at the Health & Wellness Center have changed this week. Testing will be Tuesday and Friday mornings 9-11am and Wednesday from 1-3pm. Next week – testing will be Monday and Friday mornings 9-11 and Wednesday afternoons 1-3. Outside of those times – you can pick up a COVID-19 home test kit at Warm Springs Emergency Management during work hours or after hours – at Fire & Safety on campus and in Simnasho.

Remember you can also order 4 free home test kits online through the US Postal Service.

Tribal Council Elections are scheduled for Wednesday, March 30, 2022 at the Warm Springs Community Center Social Hall from 8am – 8pm. Absentee Ballot Boxes will be available at the Simnasho Longhouse and the Seekseequa Fire Hall as well. Off Reservation Tribal Membership can mail in their absentee ballot. Spilyay Tymoo and KWSO are working putting together candidate information for each of the Tribes’ 3 voting districts. Candidates are asked to contact KWSO to set up a date and time for a short interview and the Spilyay Tymoo requests candidates submit a statement and a photo, no later than March 14th.

The Warm Springs Community Action Team is offering Tax Aide again this year. You can schedule an appointment by calling 541-553-3148. The service will be drop off and pick up so you will need to gather everything needed for your income taxes and then drop it off on your appointment date.

The Warm Springs Pet Food Bank has been providing about 7500 pounds of food for 200 families on the Warm Springs Reservation each month. At this time they are working on increasing their capacity to serve more people & their pets. But for now they can only distribute to families who are already signed up.

Warm Springs Victims of Crime Services is available by phone for any questions or needs you have about domestic violence, sexual assault, child and elder abuse. Call 541-553-2293 during business hours. If you have an emergency situation – call Warm Springs PD dispatch at 541-553-1171 or dial 911.

February is Teen Dating Violence Awareness Month. Violent behavior often begins between 6th and 12th grade. 72% of 13 and 14-year-olds say they are “dating.” If you or anyone you know is experiencing Teen Dating Violence you can find support at Warm Springs Victims of Crime Services. You can call them during business hours at 541-553-2293 or after hours you can get a hold of them through Warm Springs PD Dispatch at 541-553-1171.