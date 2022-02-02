WSPD Press Release – Feb. 2, 2022

On 02/02/2022 at about 8:30 a.m., Warm Springs Tribal Police attempted to stop a vehicle occupied by a wanted subject. Information indicated that the male passenger of the vehicle was armed with a handgun. As Officers attempted to stop the subject, the driver continued south on Highway 26, eventually turning onto Pelton Dam Road where the vehicle stopped.

Officer’s conducted a high-risk traffic stop on the vehicle on Pelton Dam Road. The driver, a 41-year old female from Warm Springs, was taken into custody without incident. The male passenger, Janson Harrington, 34, refused to exit the vehicle and brandished a firearm, barricading himself inside the vehicle. This prompted a six-hour closure of part of the Highway 26 between Warm Springs and Madras and a call-out to the Central Oregon Emergency Response Team (CERT).

After extensive negotiation efforts failed, a tactical team deployed flashbangs and other devices in an effort to end the standoff. Shortly before 2:00 P.M., Harrington surrendered to Police and was taken into custody. No one was injured during the incident.

Harrington was arrested and lodged at the Jefferson County Jail for multiple charges. The Warm Springs Tribal Police Department was assisted by officers from the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office, Oregon State Police and the Centra Oregon Emergency Response Team (CERT).

