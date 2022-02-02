KWSO Calendar for Thu., Feb. 3, 2022

Please continue to take COVID-19 precautions by wearing a face mask, maintaining distance from others and getting vaccinated. You can call the Warm Springs Health & Wellness Center during business hours to schedule an appointment at 541-553-2131.

COVID-19 Testing at the Health & Wellness Center is in the Orange Tent in the Parking Lot. You can drive through for a test weekdays 8:30 until 11am and 1-3pm. For questions call the COVID-19 Nurse Hotline at 541-553-5512.

The Warm Springs Behavioral Health Center continues to have phone and internet problems but they are open and providing services. They have a temporary phone number during business hours at 541-675-5481. The 24 hour mobile crisis line is always available by calling Warm Springs Police Dispatch.

All Warm Springs Voting Districts will hold meetings for Tribal Council Nominations today. The meetings will start at 7 at the Simnasho Longhouse for the Simnasho District AND at the Old Elementary School Gym for the Seekseequa District. Individually Packaged Meals will be served at 6 and the meetings will all begin at 7pm.

The location for the Agency District Meeting – is at the Cottonwood Restaurant at Indian Head Casino from 6-8pm. The nominations will begin at 6. Three people will enter at a time (the nominee, the nominator, and the person seconding the nomination.) You will walk through, do the nomination, get a box lunch, and leave. There will be no microphone or discussion and no sitting inside.

For the Agency District you can also submit a nomination in writing on an official nomination form and either: Submit it at the Tribal Administration Building by 5pm today (2/3/22) or go to the meeting this evening between 6 and 8 and submit the nomination form there. You can pick up an OFFICIAL NOMINATION FORM at the Tribal Admin Building near the entrance or download it from KWSO dot ORG. Tribal Council Elections are at the start of April.

Warm Springs Vital Stats has posted the District Voting Lists in preparation for the upcoming Tribal Council Election at the start of April. If a tribal member would like to change districts, they can do that in accordance with Ordinance 44. The LISTS are posted in the community as well as on the KWSO website.

Warm Springs Behavioral Health is offering a new Parenting Skills Group for anyone interested in learning new skills for assisting your child’s development. The Group will start up on February 17th at 4pm at the Behavioral Health Center on campus by the old Elementary School If you are interested in being part of the group – just show up for the first meeting on Thursday February 17th at 4pm.

The Warm Springs Housing Authority COVID-19 Emergency Rental Assistance Program continues to take new applications through tomorrow. Program participants that have been approved can continue to submit bills for payment; with payments paid out as long as program funds remain available. If you have any questions you can call 541-553-3250 or email era@wsha.us.

Women, Infants & Children (WIC) program participants will continue to receive increased fruit and vegetable benefits through March. To learn more you can contact The Warm Springs WIC office can be reached by calling 541-553-2346.