KWSO Calendar for Tue., Mar. 22, 2022

A water conservation notice is in effect for the Warm Springs Agency Water System due to a fire that occurred at the Water Treatment Facility last Friday. Reservoir tanks have run out for many of the Agency Water System areas. For those residents impacted – there are portable toilets and showers open 6am – 9pm at the Emergency Management Office at the old Elementary School. Drinking water is also available there along with gray water if you bring your own containers, to use to flush your toilet. Please conserve water to stretch water still left in reservoir tanks south of Shitike Creek. If you do not currently have water – turn off your water heater at the circuit breaker box – to prevent damage when water is restored.

The search continues for 71 year old Lewis Selam in the Peter’s Pasture area. He has been missing since last Wednesday (3/16/22). If you have any information or can volunteer in the search efforts – please contact his family or the Warm Springs Police Department.

Anyone with information about the whereabouts of 65 year old Claudine Sea-Gray Littleleaf, was last seen on Sunday March 13th, should contact Warm Springs PD at 531-553-1171.

Tribal Council will be in session this morning. The agenda items are the annual Multi-Disciplinary Child Abuse Team Report and Tribal Member concerns.

There is a non-partisan, volunteer organized, Virtual Forum scheduled for tonight from 6-8:30 for Agency District Tribal Council Candidates. To participate please contact Mykee at 971-678-0387 or Shayleen at 541-777-7233 to register for the secure Zoom event. (michael.martinez@wstribes.org or plentycoup@gmail.com) KWSO will record the audio and play it back this weekend. The previous Zoom Link and plans to do an in-person event are cancelled but the virtual event will still take place. If you have questions you would like to submit – please email them to kwso@wstribes.org.

The Jefferson County Food Bank is open on Tuesday afternoons from 1:30-5 at 556 SW Seventh Street in Madras.

It’s Spring Break and here are some activities for our youth:

Recreation and Prevention is hosting a Baseball Clinic starting at 9am at the Community Center Fields

An Ice Cream Social this afternoon at 1:30 in front of the Center

Papalaxsimisha is sponsoring a free swim the Madras Aquatic Center this afternoon from 1-4. Families are invited. Mention Papalaxsimisha at the door to sign in.

This evening there is a trip to the Madras Cinema Planned. Contact Joni Wallulatum to learn more at 541-615-0116.

Warm Springs Prevention is hosting beading activities Wednesday and Thursday Mornings from 8:30am until noon at their office.

Recreation is hosting a Family & Youth Health Fair Wednesday in the Community Center parking lot starting at 2pm

Thursday there is Hand Drum Making from 10am – 4pm at the Prevention office.

Friday is a basketball showdown starting at 9am at the Prevention Basketball Court.

Friday is a Welcome Springtime Bash with games, prizes, crafts and treats at 2pm in front of the Center.

The Boys & Girls Club of Warm Springs is open this week for Spring Break 10am to 5:30pm at the Warm Springs K thru 8 Academy. A variety of activities are planned with lunch served daily 12 to 12:30.

Warm Springs Dental is having Spring Break Kids Days today and tomorrow. Students of all ages can get exams and fluoride varnishes, by appointment only, from 8:30 to 11am and 1-4pm. Parents need to call Dental to schedule at 541-553-2462.

Warm Springs Environmental Health does not currently have an instructor for food handlers’ classes. Anyone interested in food handlers training certificates and renewals can do it for free on the I.H.S. website https://www.ihs.gov/foodhandler/ or for a fee on the State of Oregon website https://www.oregon.gov/oha/ph/healthyenvironments/foodsafety/pages/cert.aspx