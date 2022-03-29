29th Tribal Council Candidate Information

Election Day for the 29th Tribal Council of the Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs is Wednesday March 30th. Voting is 8am until 8pm at the Warm Springs Community Center. COVID-19 protocols will be in place – for entry into the polls with face masks required. On election day Tribal Elders will have the option to vote while remaining in their car in the Community Center Parking Lot. Drop boxes for absentee ballots are also located at the Simnasho Longhouse and at the Seekseequa Fire Hall.

You can find the candidate issue of the Spilyay Tymoo HERE

KWSO will be broadcasting interviews with candidates plus a recording of the Agency District candidate virtual forum that took place online on March 22nd.

KWSO Candidate Interviews

Saturday 3/26/22 2-3:30pm on KWSO

Sunday 3/27/22 9-10:30am on KWSO

Monday 3/28/22 12-1:30pm on KWSO

Tuesday 3/29/22 6-7:30pm on KWSO

You can also find those programs online:

Agency District Tribal Council Candidate Virtual Forum 3/22/22

Friday 3/25/22 7-8:30pm

Tuesday 3/29/22 8-10:30pm

You can also listen online:

Simnasho Voting District Candidates for Tribal Council (top 3 vote getters win election)

Carlos Calica

TJ Foltz

Raymond Moody

Emerson Squiemphen

Lincoln Jay Suppah

Levi Van Pelt

Seekseequa Voting District Candidates for Tribal Council (top 2 vote getters win election)

Rosa Graybel

Ruben Henry

Vesta Johnson

Brigette McConville

Wilson Wewa

Martha Winishut

Agency Voting District Candidates for Tribal Council (top 3 vote getters win election)