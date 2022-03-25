KWSO Calendar for Sat., Mar. 26, 2022

A Boil Water Notice remains in effect for the Agency Water System until further notice. The notice may be lifted as soon as this coming Friday.

The search continues for 71 year old Louie Selam in the Peter’s Pasture area. He has been missing since last Wednesday (3/16/22). Search volunteers are needed. Please contact the Warm Springs Police Department if you can search for details of where to meet. Call 541-553-1171. If you can volunteer, please be sure to check in.

The Madras Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 12141 and its Auxiliary invite veterans and non-veterans to a FREE “Welcome Home Veterans” spaghetti dinner today from 4:30-7:30pm at the Jefferson County Community Center, 860 SE Madison St. in Madras

It’s the last day for registration and weigh-in for the Jefferson County Movin’ Mountains Slimdown Challenge. The entry fee is $25. Movin’ Mountains is a 16 week slimdown challenge that encourages individuals to eat healthy and include physical exercise in your life everyday. You can register from 9am until 2pm today at the new Jefferson County Public Health Building next to St Charles Madras.

Root feast is this Sunday (3/27/22) at the Agency Long house. Simnasho held their root feast last weekend.

Healing Hearts with Good Medicine – Equine Therapy will hold sessions Monday March 28th at 1:30 and Tuesday March 29th at 10am on Campus in Warm Springs. A Meal will be provided. To learn more: contact the White Clay Equine Program at 406-390-3440

Warm Springs Tribal Council Elections are this coming Wednesday from 8am – 8pm at the Warm Springs Community Center.

Warm Springs Nation Little League Player Registration is Open for all Divisions. Register online at W S N L L dot ORG. You can also call 541-340-1794 or 541-325-3856 to register or for more information.

The “I Am a Story” project is collecting stories of folks who live in Jefferson County. The Jefferson County Library invites you share stories about recent history and present issues in Jefferson County. It’s easy to do. Go to J C L D dot ORG and click on “I Am a Story” under Quick Links. You can learn more about the project there and ways you can share your story. www.jcld.org