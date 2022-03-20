CTWS Agency Water System Outage

The afternoon of Friday, March 18, 2022, the Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs Branch of Public Utilities notified users of the Agency Water System that a water conservation notice was issued until further notice. CTWS Utilities Notce

A fire at the Water Treatment Plant, on Friday, caused damage and has left the facility without power and unable to treat water. The power company will be onsite tomorrow, Monday, March 21, 2022, to begin the process of assessing how to restore power through repair and replacement. An electrician and water treatment staff will also need to assess repairs. At this time, there is no estimate for how long it will be until the plant will be up and running again. The goal is to have an idea of the time frame tomorrow.

The Wolfe Point and Sunnyside water reservoir tanks will be out of water today, Sunday, March 20, 2022 and delivery of drinking water to those residences has begun.

The Kah-Nee-Ta Hamlets, Upper Dry Creek, Miller Heights, Campus Area, the Highway 26 corridor, West Hills, Tenino Valley, Tenino Apartments, Trailer Court, Elliot Heights, High Lookee, & Greeley Heights Water users should conserve water, as much as possible. That means limiting water use by making sure you don’t leave water running when doing dishes or brushing teeth. Ensure that outside water is turned off completely. And you can skip or shorten showers and don’t take baths.

You should prepare for a water outage by obtaining drinking water and water to use for flushing toilets. Emergency Management has portable toilets on site and drinking water available at the old Elementary School.

Emergency Management is working in coordination with CTWS Public Utilities in response to this situation. As more information is available, it will be shared with the public.