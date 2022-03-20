KWSO Calendar for Sun., Mar. 20, 2022

The Warm Springs Agency Water Distribution System is on emergency conservation notice until further notice. That means limiting water use as much as you can. Don’t leave water running when doing dishes or brushing teeth, skipping or shortening showers and making sure outside water is completely turned off. The Wolfe Point and Sunnyside water reservoir tanks will be out of water today and delivery of drinking water to those residences has begun.

Upper Dry Creek, Miller Heights, Campus Area, the Highway 26 corridor, West Hills, Tenino Valley, Tenino Apartments, Trailer Court, Elliot Heights, High Lookee, Greeley Heights, and the Kah-Nee-Ta Hamlets should prepare for a water outage now by obtaining drinking water and water to use for flushing toilets.

Emergency Management has portable toilets on site and drinking water available at the old Elementary School. They are bringing in showers and additional resources as quickly as possible.

A fire at the Water Treatment facility on Friday has left it without power. An onsite assessment by the power company, an electrician, and program staff will be done tomorrow and then they will have a better idea of when the plant can get up and running again. Until that time – the Agency Water System is drawing from reservoir tanks.

Warm Springs WIC is now scheduling all monthly appointments in advance and sending out letters to clients with their appointment date and time. Appointments can be rescheduled by calling the WIC office. Same-day appointments can be requested as well.

Warm Springs Nation Little League Player Registration is Open for all Divisions. Register online at W S N L L dot ORG. You can also call 541-340-1794 or 541-325-3856 to register or for more information.

Healing Hearts with Good Medicine – Equine Therapy will hold sessions Monday March 28th at 1:30 and Tuesday March 29th at 10am on Campus in Warm Springs. A Meal will be provided. To learn more: contact the White Clay Equine Program at 406-390-3440

March 30th is Tribal Council Election Day in Warm Springs. Absentee Ballot Boxes will be available at the Simnasho Longhouse and the Seekseequa Fire Hall as well. Off Reservation Tribal Membership can mail in their absentee ballot. Election Day voting hours are from 8am to 8pm at the Community Center Social Hall with COVID-19 precautions in place.

Warm Springs Recreation has these Spring Break activities planned this week:

An Ice Cream Social on Tuesday at 1:30 in the courtyard

A Family & Youth Health Fair Wednesday in the parking lot starting at 2pm including health, wellness & fitness information, a visit from friends at the fish hatchery, and a bike rodeo. Free eye exams from Casey Eye Institute will be available by appointment only, call the clinic to do that. And,

A Welcome Springtime Bash with games, prizes, crafts and treats on Friday at 2pm in front of the Center.

Warm Springs Prevention has Spring Break Activities planned