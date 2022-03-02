CTWS Closed for a 2nd Afternoon (3/2/22)

CTWS Tribal Offices have closed again this afternoon, Wed. Mar. 2, 2022, due to lack of internet connection and phone service.

They are working on troubleshooting the internet connection problem.

The phones are expected to be up and running by the end of next week.

These are two different issues.

Earlier – yesterday’s emergency message about the CTWS offices closing early was finally sent creating some confusion. A correction was sent out pointing out that was Tuesday’s message that delayed in sending because of the internet connection problems….

A new official message was just sent out “CTWS Offices are closed again this afternoon due to connectivity issues.” and that is for today (Wed., Mar, 2, 2022)