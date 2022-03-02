KWSO COVID-19 UDPATE 3/2/22

The Warm Springs community COVID-19 Update for Wednesday (3/2/22) reports 0 new cases of COVID-19 from 18 tests conducted on Monday (2/28/22) at the Health and Wellness Center. There were 0 positive tests reported by an outside facility and no presumptive positives.

There are currently 7 people with active COVID-19 receiving daily monitoring by IHS staff.

TESTING

20134 tests have been conducted at the Health & Wellness Center – 1798 Total Positive Cases resulted.

255 positive tests have come from outside facilities

2053 cases of COVID-19 have been recorded in Warm Springs since the Pandemic Began.

COVID-19 testing at the Health & Wellness Center will be offered this week Monday morning 9-11, Wednesday afternoon 1-3 and Friday 9-11am.

With testing hours at the Orange Tent cutting back – you can pick up a home test kit during the work day at Warm Springs Emergency Management. Call 541-647-9001 when you arrive and they will bring your test out.

Weekends and evenings you can get a COVID-19 home test kit at Fire & Safety on campus and in Simnasho at the Firehall.

Remember you can also order 4 free home test kits online at U S P S dot COM slash Test Kits. If you have COVID-19 questions you can call 541-553-5512.

VACCINATION

To be fully immunized for COVID-19 everyone must have:

2 doses of the Pfizer or Moderna Vaccine OR 1 does of Johnson & Johnson AND a booster dose

Boosters may be given at least 5 months after the second Pfizer dose, 6 months after the second Moderna dose or 2 months after a Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

Those over age 18 can select which vaccine they would like for their booster

12 years through 17 years can receive only Pfizer booster

PRECAUTIONS

If you have COVID-19 symptoms, please stay home. Symptoms may appear 2-14 days after exposure to the virus. People with these symptoms may have COVID-19:

Fever or chills

Cough

Shortness of breath or difficulty breathing

Fatigue

Muscle or body aches

Headache

New loss of taste or smell

Sore throat

Congestion or runny nose

Nausea or vomiting

Diarrhea

If you have COVID-19 symptoms – or if you have COVID-19

Stay Home

Avoid Others

Don’t go to: the Grocery Store the Casino the Longhouse Work Sporting Events School Activities Birthday Parties Meetings Celebrations Funerals Any Public Areas



For up to date information about the Covid-19 Pandemic visit:

OREGON HEALTH AUTHORITY

INDIAN HEALTH SERVICE

U.S. CENTERS FOR DISEASE CONTROL