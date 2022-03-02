KWSO COVID-19 UDPATE 3/2/22

The Warm Springs community COVID-19 Update for Wednesday (3/2/22) reports 0 new cases of COVID-19 from 18 tests conducted on Monday (2/28/22) at the Health and Wellness Center. There were 0 positive tests reported by an outside facility and no presumptive positives.
There are currently 7 people with active COVID-19 receiving daily monitoring by IHS staff.
TESTING
- 20134 tests have been conducted at the Health & Wellness Center – 1798 Total Positive Cases resulted.
- 255 positive tests have come from outside facilities
- 2053 cases of COVID-19 have been recorded in Warm Springs since the Pandemic Began.
COVID-19 testing at the Health & Wellness Center will be offered this week Monday morning 9-11, Wednesday afternoon 1-3 and Friday 9-11am.
With testing hours at the Orange Tent cutting back – you can pick up a home test kit during the work day at Warm Springs Emergency Management. Call 541-647-9001 when you arrive and they will bring your test out.
Weekends and evenings you can get a COVID-19 home test kit at Fire & Safety on campus and in Simnasho at the Firehall.
Remember you can also order 4 free home test kits online at U S P S dot COM slash Test Kits. If you have COVID-19 questions you can call 541-553-5512.
VACCINATION
To be fully immunized for COVID-19 everyone must have:
- 2 doses of the Pfizer or Moderna Vaccine OR 1 does of Johnson & Johnson AND a booster dose
- Boosters may be given at least 5 months after the second Pfizer dose, 6 months after the second Moderna dose or 2 months after a Johnson & Johnson vaccine.
- Those over age 18 can select which vaccine they would like for their booster
- 12 years through 17 years can receive only Pfizer booster
PRECAUTIONS
If you have COVID-19 symptoms, please stay home. Symptoms may appear 2-14 days after exposure to the virus. People with these symptoms may have COVID-19:
- Fever or chills
- Cough
- Shortness of breath or difficulty breathing
- Fatigue
- Muscle or body aches
- Headache
- New loss of taste or smell
- Sore throat
- Congestion or runny nose
- Nausea or vomiting
- Diarrhea
If you have COVID-19 symptoms – or if you have COVID-19
- Stay Home
- Avoid Others
- Don’t go to:
- the Grocery Store
- the Casino
- the Longhouse
- Work
- Sporting Events
- School Activities
- Birthday Parties
- Meetings
- Celebrations
- Funerals
- Any Public Areas
For up to date information about the Covid-19 Pandemic visit:
U.S. CENTERS FOR DISEASE CONTROL
WORLD HEALTH ORGANIZATION