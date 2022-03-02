KWSO Calendar for Thu., Mar. 3, 2022

Tribal Office phones are expected to be down through next week. A new phone system is being installed to handle phone voice service. ECE has an alternate number families can use at (541) 460-1397. The Behavioral Health Center alternate number is 541-675-5481. Police Dispatch plus Fire & Safety phones are working.

It’s Read Across America Spirit Week at the Warm Springs K-8 Academy and today students and staff can show their spirit by wearing the colors red and blue. Tomorrow will be Pajama Day and bring your favorite book to read.

WIC program participants will continue to receive increased fruit and vegetable benefits through March. To learn more you can contact the Warm Springs WIC office at 541-553-2346.

The Warm Springs Community Action Team is doing AARP Tax Aide. You can schedule an appointment by calling 541-553-3148. The service is drop off and pick up so you will need to gather everything needed for your income taxes and then drop it off on your appointment date.

The “Young Life” Club meets Thursday afternoons from 4:15-5:15 in the Roots Trailer next to the old Warm Springs Elementary School. The club is for youth in 6th – 12th grades. You can contact Earl Simmons at 541-815-0992 to learn more.

Madras White Buffalo varsity girls’ basketball will host a first round playoff game vs. Astoria this Saturday at 3:30pm. You can listen to the game live on KWSO.

COVID-19 testing at the Health & Wellness Center is tomorrow morning from 9 to 11

With testing hours at the Orange Tent cutting back – you can pick up a home test kit during the work day at Warm Springs Emergency Management. Call 541-647-9001 when you arrive and they will bring your test out.

Weekends and evenings you can get a COVID-19 home test kit at Fire & Safety on campus and in Simnasho at the Firehall.

Remember you can also order 4 free home test kits online at U S P S dot COM slash Test Kits. If you have COVID-19 questions you can call 541-553-5512.

The Warm Springs I.H.S. Clinic is changing their procedure for scheduling a visit. They will continue to do same day appointments but you can also schedule a future appointment up to 2 weeks in advance. Call 541-553-2610 to schedule. Both telephone and In=Person visits are available.

Warm Springs National Little League Player Registration is Open for all Divisions. Register online at www.wsnll.org. You can also call 541-340-1794 or 541-325-3856 to register or for more information.