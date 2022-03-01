CTWS Offices Closing at Noon (3/1/22)

Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs Sectretary-Treasurer/CEO Glendon Smith is releasing Tribal Employees at noon today (Tue., Mar. 1, 2022) due to ongoing connectivity issues. Phones and Internet service are not working in Tribal Offices.

This will allow time to analyze the situation and restore internet service.

It’s expected that phone service can not be restored until next week. (https://wsnews.org/2022/03/ctws-connectivity-issues-continue/)

Employees should report to work tomorrow (Wed. Mar. 2, 2022) on their regular schedule.