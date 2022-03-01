KWSO Calendar for Wed., Mar. 2, 2022

Tribal Office phones are expected to be down through next week. A new phone system is being installed to handle phone voice service. Late Monday, the Tribes’ internet access stopped working. They are assessing the cause and hoping to get Tribal Programs back on line as soon as possible.

COVID-19 testing at the Health & Wellness Center is this afternoon 1-3 and Friday morning 9-11.

With testing hours at the Orange Tent cutting back – you can pick up a home test kit during the work day at Warm Springs Emergency Management. Call 541-647-9001 when you arrive and they will bring your test out.

Weekends and evenings you can get a COVID-19 home test kit at Fire & Safety on campus and in Simnasho at the Firehall.

Remember you can also order 4 free home test kits online at U S P S dot COM slash Test Kits. If you have COVID-19 questions you can call 541-553-5512.

The Warm Springs I.H.S. Clinic is changing their procedure for scheduling a visit. They will continue to do same day appointments but you can also schedule a future appointment up to 2 weeks in advance. Call 541-553-2610 to schedule. Both telephone and In=Person visits are available.

For Read Across America Spirit Week at the Warm Springs K-8 Academy today, it’s Mismatch Day. Tomorrow, wear Red and Blue and it’s Pajama Day on Friday and kids are encouraged to bring a favorite book to read.

Warm Springs Senior Lunch is today from 11 to 1 for delivery or pick up at the Greeley Heights Community Building. On the menu is Split Pea Soup with Hard Tack and a Turkey Sandwich plus fruit.

Tribal Council Elections are scheduled for Wednesday, March 30th at the Warm Springs Community Center Social Hall from 8am – 8pm. Absentee Ballot Boxes will be available at the SImnasho Longhouse and the Seekseequa Fire Hall as well. Off Reservation Tribal Membership can mail in their absentee ballot. Spilyay Tymoo and KWSO are working putting together candidate information for each of the Tribes’ 3 voting districts. Candidates are asked to contact KWSO to set up a date and time for a short interview and the Spilyay Tymoo requests candidates submit a statement and a photo, no later than March 14th.

A Cattle Vaccination Clinic is set for Thursday, March 10th at the Warm Springs Rodeo Grounds or at homes. Contact Scott Duggan to let him know your number of cattle by tomorrow as they will not have any extra vaccine on hand. Call Scott at 541-480-3091 or email scott.duggan@oregonstate.edu

Madras White Buffalo varsity girls’ basketball will host a first round playoff game vs. Astoria this Saturday at 3:30pm. You can listen to the game live on KWSO.

Warm Springs National Little League Player Registration is Open for all Divisions. Register online at www.wsnll.org. You can also call 541-340-1794 or 541-325-3856 to register or for more information.