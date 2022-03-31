KWSO Calendar for Fri., Apr. 1, 2022

A Boil Water Notice remains in effect for the Agency Water System until further notice.

The Branch of Public Utilities is doing repair work on a water line on Kot-num Road today. Motorists should plan on using Hollywood Boulevard to Kot-Num if you are going to ECE or the Health & Wellness Center.

Senior Lunch is cancelled until April 11th at the earliest, due to vandalism at the Greeley Heights Community Building.

Warm Springs Behavioral Health offers individual and group counseling plus referrals to detox and residential treatment facilities. Intakes are done daily at 11am. Assessments are by appointment with walk-ins taken on Thursday afternoons.

Madras varsity Baseball and Softball teams play away today at Mountain View High School – both have 4:30 starts.

Warm Springs Nation Little League Player Registration is Open for all Divisions. Register online at WSNLL.org. You can also call 541-340-1794 or 541-325-3856 to register or for more information. Practices have started up.

The Warm Springs Community Action Team will be moving the old Commissary Building on Monday morning from behind the post office to the corner of Highway 26 and Paiute Avenue. A blessing ceremony will take place at 8am before the move. Please avoid the campus area on Monday as the delays and disruption will be for most of the day.

Fitness classes in Warm Springs will start up again on Monday, April 4th. Mondays and Thursdays will be Power Lunch hours at noon with strength training, high intensity interval training and cardio. The Power Up 6am class will be Tuesday mornings. And, noontime Yoga classes will be every Tuesday and Friday. All classes are at the old elementary school gym.

Mt Hood Meadows will host the annual Warm Springs Ski and Snowboard Day on Saturday April 9th. Warm Springs Families or Individuals who wish to attend need to sign up by contacting sue.matters@wstribes.org or calling 541-553-1968 during the workday. A bus will be providing transportation but there is also the option to drive yourself up and meet the group onsite. The bus will leave the Warm Springs Community Center Parking Lot on Saturday Morning, April 9th at 8am and will return around 4pm. Rentals, Lessons, Lift Tickets and Lunch will all be provided by Mt. Hood Meadows. To participate – you do need to complete a Mt Hood Meadow Group Consent Form as well as a Medical Release form for any unaccompanied minor(s). You can download the forms and fill them out then email them or hand carry them to KWSO to ensure you are on the list for Saturday April 9th.

The Intertribal Agriculture Council Graduate Fellowship Program is accepting applications for the 2022-2023 cohort. They are seeking graduate students whose research comprises work in Tribal food systems, regenerative agriculture, natural resources, and equity. The Application due date is: April 28th and the application is available online.

COCC, Youth Career Connect and Wahoo Films have partnered to offer a paid internship in video production to college-age students in Jefferson, Crook, and Deschutes counties. The deadline to apply is May 23rd, and the internship will run through the summer. Learn more online.