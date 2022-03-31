WS Ski/Snowboard Day – April 9th at Mt Hood Meadows

Mt Hood Meadows will host the annual Warm Springs Ski and Snowboard Day on Saturday April 9, 2022.

Warm Springs Families or Individuals who wish to attend need to sign up by contacting sue.matters@wstribes.org or calling 541-553-1968 during the workday.

A bus will be providing transportation but there is also the option to drive yourself up and meet the group onsite. The bus will leave the Warm Springs Community Center Parking Lot on Saturday Morning, April 9th at 8am and will return around 4pm.

Rentals, Lessons, Lift Tickets and Lunch will all be provided by Mt. Hood Meadows.

To participate – you do need to complete a Mt Hood Meadow Group Consent Form as well as a Medical Release form for any unaccompanied minor(s).

You can download the forms and fill them out then email them or hand carry them to KWSO to ensure you are on the list for Saturday April 9th.