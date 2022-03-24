KWSO Calendar for Fri., Mar. 25, 2022

A Boil Water Notice remains in effect for the Agency Water System due to the Water Treatment Plant shut down last Friday. Repairs are completed and water is again flowing but whenever there is disruption to the water distribution system – a Boil Water Notice is issued as a precaution. The notice will be in place until it is officially lifted, likely sometime toward the end of next week.

Drinking water distribution will continue at the Emergency Management Office at the old Elementary School from 9am – 4pm today.

Anyone able to assist with the search for Louie Selam can meet up at the intersection of the P-600 and B-100 roads. If you can volunteer, please be sure to check in. If you have questions you can contact the Warm Springs Police Department at 541-553-1171. Selam has been missing in the Peters Pasture area of the Warm Springs Reservation since Wednesday last week.

Warm Springs Tribal Council will have its weekly check-in with Blue Stone this morning.

Phone service continues to have issues in Warm Springs so if you are trying to contact a Tribal program or department with no success– your best bet is to physically go there or else email someone within the Department. If you need help finding an email address – you can call KWSO at 541-553-1968 and we can try and assist you.

It’s time to sign up for the Jefferson County Movin’ Mountains Slimdown Challenge. You can register and weigh in today from 8am – 6pm and tomorrow, the last day to register, 9am – 2pm at the Jefferson County Public Health Building next to St Charles Madras. The entry fee is $25. Movin’ Mountains is a 16 week slimdown challenge that encourages individuals to eat healthy and conduct daily physical exercise. Awards will be given at the end of the challenge.

Warm Springs Prevention is hosting a basketball showdown starting at 9am this morning at the Prevention Basketball Court between the old Elementary and the Education building.

There are multiple age groups and competitions planned.

Senior Lunch is today for delivery or pick up at the Greeley Heights Community Building. On the menu is Chicken and Rice with piaxi, Caesar salad, crackers and soup

For the last day of Spring Break Warm Springs Recreation is having a Welcome Springtime Bash in front of the Community Center. Starting at 2 this afternoon they will have games, prizes, crafts, light snacks and treats.

The Madras Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 12141 and its Auxiliary invite veterans and non-veterans to a FREE “Welcome Home Veterans” spaghetti dinner tomorrow from 4:30-7:30pm at the Jefferson County Community Center, 860 SE Madison St. in Madras. Donations are appreciated. Festivities will also include entertainment, raffles, auctions, and patriotic merchandise for sale.

Root feast is this Sunday (3/27/22) at the Agency Long house. Simnasho held their root feast last weekend.

Healing Hearts with Good Medicine – Equine Therapy will hold sessions this coming Monday March at 1:30 and Tuesday at 10am on Campus in Warm Springs. A Meal will be provided. This is an opportunity to learn more about the process of healing through connecting with horses. Everyone is welcome.

You can get a COVID-19 home test kit, if needed, at Emergency Management during the workday and at Fire Safety on campus and in Simnasho after hours and on the weekend. You can also order free test kits ONLINE from the US Postal Service. Residential households are eligible for 2 orders of kits.

Protocols remain in place for Tribal buildings for mask requirements, temperature checks and social distancing. If you have any COVID-19 questions or concerns you can call the COVID-19 Nurse Hotline at 541-553-5512.