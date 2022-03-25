KWSO News for Fri., Mar. 25, 2022

A transformer at the Warm Springs Water treatment plant that was destroyed by fire a week ago, was replaced on Tuesday of this week by hard work of The Branch of Public Utilities of Warm Springs, Pacific Power, The city of Madras and Central Oregon Electric. Water has been restored to many subdivisions that ran out of water north of shitike creek and due to the water disruption, a boil water notice is in effect for all Agency district residents and commercial buildings until further notice. Testing for Bac T water sampling is set to begin on Monday March 28th and we could see the boil water notice lifted as early as April 1st. Water distribution is still ongoing at Emergency Management located at the old elementary building, open from 9am-4pm today.

The COVID team here in Warm Springs with Tribal Council’s approval would like to announce that efforts are in motion to return back to celebrating most of our events this year. They are starting with an Easter drive thru event scheduled for April 15th from 11am-2pm at the Community Wellness Center. All Traditional feasts, Pi-Ume-Sha events, 4th of July parade, the family BBQ and family activities can be celebrated in person as well as other community events. Just as a reminder, the COVID virus is not over yet and we cannot completely relax yet, so please practice safety precautions by wearing your mask, sanitize and stay home if you are ill. The COVID team will be monitoring the COVID virus and if the data shows we need to curtail back or if we need to relax protocols, the community will be informed with those recommendations.

The omicron subvariant, that is fueling COVID-19 surges in Europe and Asia, has been found in the wastewater of some Oregon communities. While data shows that BA.2 is not the dominant variant in Oregon, the could change — given that state’s pandemic trends have generally lagged the rest of the country by several weeks. Experts in the U.S. are keeping a close eye on the variant, saying that although it doesn’t pose much of a threat right now it is likely the country will see an uptick in cases in the next few weeks. Much remains unknown about the variant. Although there’s no evidence it causes more severe disease, scientists say it’s about 30% more contagious than the original omicron. In Warm Springs, as of Wednesday March 23rd there was 1 positive test reported by an outside facility with no positive tests reported from the Health and Wellness Center or from home tests. There are currently 3 active cases of COVID-19 in Warm Springs. There have been a total of 13 positive cases reported for Warm Springs in the Month of March.

Tribal Council Elections are less than one week away – on Wednesday March 30th from 8am until 8pm at the Warm Springs Community Center. For off reservation voters mailing their ballot – you probably should get your ballot in the mail today to ensure that it makes it to Warm Springs by the 30th. There are also drop boxes for absentee ballots at the Tribal Administration Building in the Vital Stats department, at Three Warriors Market in Simnasho and at the Seekseequa Fire Hall. Those ballot drop boxes will close at 8pm on Election day and be transported to the Community Center for official counting. On election-day next Wednesday, Tribal Elders will have the option to vote while remaining in their car in the Community Center Parking Lot. There will be long form versions of the Warm Springs program for each district coming up tonight and this weekend leading up to the elections, a schedule will be posted on the KWSO website today.

The Warm Springs Community Action team is planning for the move of the Commissary building to its new site by Highway 26 on Monday April 4th. As reported by the Spilyay Tymoo the commissary will be remodeled for the coming year and will become the Warm Springs Business Incubator helping small business to develop and thrive. On the Commissary moving day, the Community Action team will commemorate the event in partnership with Tribal Council and community members, project partners and key contributors and stakeholders. The action team’s plan is for the building remodel to happen during 2022 and into early 2023. When the completely renovated and remodeled building reopens in early 2023 the community action team plans for the structure to be a net-zero energy building. The Business Incubator will offer retail and co-working office space, classroom and conference room space and small business incubation services.

The Klamath River Renewal Corporation and Kiewit Project Management hosted a tribal outreach even in Yreka on Tuesday morning as they are in the final design stages for the Klamath Dam Removal Project and spoke with members of the Karuk tribe about subcontracting and direct hire opportunities. Mark Bransom, CEO of the Klamath River Renewal Corporation, said that this project will serve as an economic development opportunity for tribal communities and businesses. Karuk Tribe Executive Director, Joshua Saxon, also attended the event and expressed his excitement around the project. The dams were originally built solely for generating power, not for irrigation or flood control and their structures include no fish ladders or accommodations for species that spawn in the area. Following dam removal will be extensive restoration efforts, which will also provide job opportunities for tribal communities.

President Joe Biden and U-S lawmakers are ramping up their efforts to mine, manufacture and process more materials for lithium-ion batteries at home. Those moves have drawn praise from Jindalee [jin-duh-LEE] Resources, the Australian company exploring a large lithium deposit in southeast Oregon. Lindsay Dudfield is the company’s executive director. He says the push for more U-S critical minerals projects is encouraging, but any proposal to mine lithium in Oregon is at least several years away. “There’s a lot of work to be done, and we may never get to the position where we’re able to mine the project.” Lawmakers have urged Biden to invoke the Defense Production Act to speed up battery production. But environmental groups, Native American tribes and others have urged a cautious approach to new mining, which can be destructive to communities and the environment.

If you prefer to listen to Your KWSO News, Press Play Below: