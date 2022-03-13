KWSO Calendar for Mon., Mar. 14, 2022

It is Late Start Monday for all 509-J students. That means bus pick-up and school start times are 90 minutes later than usual.

Senior Lunch is today for delivery or pick up at the Greeley Heights Community Building. On the menu is Beef Stroganoff with sweet peas, brown rice and fruit.

Tribal Council Elections are scheduled for Wednesday, March 30th at the Warm Springs Community Center Social Hall from 8am – 8pm. Absentee Ballot Boxes will be available at the Simnasho Longhouse and the Seekseequa Fire Hall as well. Off Reservation Tribal Membership can mail in their absentee ballot. Candidates who have not already done so – are asked to schedule a time for a short interview at KWSO and to submit a statement and photo to the Spilyay Tymoo by today. Call 541-553-1968 if you have any questions.

Tribal Council will be in session today. This morning is the Secretary-Treasurer’s update, the April agenda & travel delegations and a review of minutes. There’s a legislative update conference call, followed by the COVID Team’s update. This afternoon’s agenda includes enrollments, an update from the Cannabis Commission, followed by a Development update and a report from the TERO Commission.

There’s a Jefferson County School District 509-J School Board meeting this evening at 7 at the district office on Buff Street in Madras. School board meetings are open to the public.

Warm Springs Economic Development reminds the community that today is drinking water fill-up day at their Hydro-Panel facility next to their office in the Industrial Park. Containers are provided and the water is free.

Please continue to take COVID-19 precautions by wearing a face mask, maintaining distance from others and getting vaccinated. You can call the Warm Springs Health & Wellness Center during business hours to schedule an appointment at 541-553-2131.

The MAC is taking registrations for it spring break day camp. The camp is for youth ages 6 to 12 and will be held March 22-25. Sign up for either the 7am to noon or 1-6pm session. Register online.

Healing Hearts with Good Medicine – Equine Therapy will hold sessions Monday March 28th at 1:30 and Tuesday March 29th at 10am on Campus in Warm Springs. A Meal will be provided. To learn more: contact the White Clay Equine Program at 406-390-3440

At the Warm Springs K though 8 Academy 8th graders are participating in activities that will help them prepare for their transition to high school. This month students have the opportunity to visit MHS in small groups of ten. During the 4 hours , they will have an orientation meeting, attend two high school classes, and have lunch before returning to WSK8.

The KWSO app makes it easy for you to listen to KWSO on your phone and features the daily community calendar and local news plus easy connections to language lessons and other useful information. Search “KWSO” in the Apple Store or Google Play.

Warm Springs WIC is now scheduling all monthly appointments in advance and sending out letters to clients with their appointment date and time. Appointments can be rescheduled by calling the WIC office. Same-day appointments can be requested as well.

Warm Springs Nation Little League Player Registration is Open for all Divisions. Register online at wsnll.org. You can also call 541-340-1794 or 541-325-3856 to register or for more information.