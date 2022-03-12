KWSO Calendar for Sun., Mar. 13, 2022

Daylight Saving Time began early this morning. We got one less hour of sleep last night. If you didn’t move your clocks ahead one hour before going to bed last night – you should do it now. Daylight Saving Time is when clocks “spring forward” an hour.

Warm Springs Prevention is coordinating a Shoe Sizing Event today and invites kids to stop by. A church group is donating shoes to Warm Springs youth and would like to get shoe sizes. It’s today from 10am to 6:30pm outside at the Warm Springs Prevention Team Basketball Court at the old elementary school.

Tribal Council Elections are scheduled for Wednesday, March 30th at the Warm Springs Community Center Social Hall from 8am – 8pm. Absentee Ballot Boxes will be available at the SImnasho Longhouse and the Seekseequa Fire Hall as well. Off Reservation Tribal Membership can mail in their absentee ballot. Candidates who have not already done so – are asked to schedule a time for a short interview at KWSO and to submit a statement and photo to the Spilyay Tymoo no later than Monday, March 14th. Call 541-553-1968 if you have any questions.

The film Alaskan Nets will be shown this week. It is an award-winning film that tells the story of a small Alaskan village, and their 2018 boys basketball team. There’s a movie night Thursday, March 17th at the Warm Springs K-8 cafeteria – doors open at 5:30 and the movie starts at 6. And, on Friday, March 18th it will be shown at the Madras Performing Arts Center at 7. Admission is free for both. Donations are welcome and will go to the MHS athletic department.

The Boys and Girls Club of Warm Springs will be open for spring break. Please let them know if your club member will be attending, they need a headcount for the lunch that’ll be provided. The regular phone is still not working but you can call 541-953-9452. Club hours will be daily 10 AM till 5:30 PM

The MAC Recreation District youth flag football spring league is open for registration. Age groups are 4-6, 7-9, 10-13, 14-17 and 18+. Register online – its open through March 18th. Games begin in April. The MAC is also taking registrations for its spring break day camp for youth ages six to 12.

Warm Springs Dental will have Spring Break Kids Days March 21-23. Students of all ages can get exams and fluoride varnishes Monday, Tuesday & Wednesday of spring break, by appointment only, from 8:30 to 11am and 1-4pm. Parents need to call Dental to schedule at 541-553-2462.

Voting for the 2022 Native American Music Awards is open now online through March 31st. Nominees from the Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs are Blue Flamez, Kalliah & BlackWater and Bigg B.

The Warm Springs I.H.S. Clinic is changing their procedure for scheduling a visit. They will continue to do same day appointments but you can also schedule a future appointment up to 2 weeks in advance. Call 541-553-2610 to schedule. Both telephone and In-Person visits are available.