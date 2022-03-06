KWSO Calendar for Mon., Mar. 7, 2022

It is Late Start Monday for all 509-J students. That means bus pick-up and school start times are 90 minutes later than usual.

There is a new technology policy for students at the Warm Springs K though 8 Academy. Students learn and grow when they are fully present and actively engaged in class, and they can’t do this if they are always drawn to their phones. Phones Cell phones, personal devices, ear buds, and hand-held videogames need to be off and put away during class time. If a student violates this policy, they are asked to bring their devices to the Main Office for the remainder of the day and can be picked up at the end of the school day.

Tribal Council will meet today. This morning they will hear updates from Bureau of Indian Affairs, the Office of Special Trustee and Realty Items. There will be a legislative update conference call and a COVID update. This afternoon are updates from tribal attorneys and the Managed Care Program.

Senior Lunch is today for delivery or pick up at the Greeley Heights Community Building. On the menu is Sloppy Joe’s with potato salad, bread and fruit.

The outdoor Orange Tent testing site at the Health & Wellness Center Parking Lot has closed.

For anyone exposed to COVID-19 or with symptoms – you can you can pick up a home test kit during the work day at Warm Springs Emergency Management. Call 541-647-9001 when you arrive and they will bring your test kit out.

Weekends and evenings you can get a COVID-19 home test kit at Fire & Safety on campus and in Simnasho at the Firehall.

Jefferson County Public Health is again offering testing to anyone with sympotoms or exposure. You can call 541-475-4456 to set up a testing appointment.

Remember you can also order 4 free home test kits online at USPS.com/testkits.

If you have any COVID-19 questions or concerns you can call the COVID-19 Nurse Hotline at 541-553-5512.

Warm Springs Fire Management reminds community members that you need a valid burn permit to conduct any burning around your residence. You can stop by to get your 2022 burn permit at the Fire Management Dispatch office.

Remember to cast your vote for the 2022 Native American Music Awards! There are 3 nominees from Warm Springs on the ballot. Kalliah & BlackWater for Best Single Recording, Bigg B for Best R&B Recording and Blue Flamez in 6 categories – Best New or Debut Duo or Group, Best Pop Recording, Best Rap Hip Hop Recording, Best Animation in a Music Video and Best Rap Hip Hop Video. Voting is being done online and is open through March 31st.

The MAC Recreation District youth flag football spring league is open for registration. Age groups are 4-6, 7-9, 10-3, 14-17 and 18+. Register online at www.macrecdistrict.com – its open through March 18th. Games begin in April. The MAC is also taking registrations for its spring break day camp for you ages six to 12.